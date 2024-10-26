Business Standard
WTT Champions: Manika Batra upsets Scozs, advances to quarterfinals

The world No. 30 Indian won 3-1 (11-9 6-11 13-11 11-9) in 29 minutes against the eighth-seeded Szocs in a round of 16 match on Friday night

Paris: India's Manika Batra plays a shot during the Women's Team Table Tennis Quarterfinal Game between India and Germany at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Star Indian paddler Manika Batra shocked world No.14 Bernadette Szocs of Romania to enter the women singles quarterfinals of the WTT Champions event in Montpellier, France.

The world No. 30 Indian won 3-1 (11-9 6-11 13-11 11-9) in 29 minutes against the eighth-seeded Szocs in a round of 16 match on Friday night.

Batra, a multiple Commonwealth Games medallist, saved two game points in the third game to keep her nose ahead and then sealed the tie in the next game, converting her second match point.

Batra now enjoys a 6-5 lead in the head-to-head record against Szocs.

She had also defeated Szocs in India's 3-2 win over Romania in the pre-quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics.

 

Batra will next face China's Qian Tianyi on Saturday.

World No. 21 Qian stunned top seed and compatriot Wang Yidi 3-0 (11-7 11-9 13-11) in another round of 16 match.

Batra had defeated USA's Lily Zhang 3-0 (11-4 11-8 12-10) in the first round.

The other Indian in fray in women's singles, Sreeja Akula had lost 2-3 (11-6, 7-11, 1-11, 11-8, 8-11) against world No. 13 Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico in the first round.

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 7:16 PM IST

