Germany wins series in shoot-out, but India shines in comeback victory

The excitement in the stadium reached new heights with the presence of the German chancellor and a strong contingent of German supporters, drawing an even larger crowd than the first match.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 9:24 AM IST

Thursday was a day to remember for hockey fans at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi, as India took on Germany in a thrilling second match of their two-game series. The excitement in the stadium reached new heights with the presence of the German chancellor and a strong contingent of German supporters, drawing an even larger crowd than the first match.
 
A familiar start but a fifferent finish
 
Much like the first game, Germany struck early, taking the lead in the seventh minute when Elian Mazkour found the net with a powerful reverse shot from the right corner. India, however, showed a renewed sense of determination, particularly in midfield play, signalling their desperation for a victory to level the series. Despite creating several opportunities, India struggled to find the back of the net as Germany’s defence remained rock-solid, denying key players like Mandeep Singh and Abhishek.
 
 
Half-Time shift changes the game
 
Trailing 1-0 at half-time, India made crucial tactical adjustments that took the German side by surprise. These changes paid off immediately as India roared back into the match with an explosive performance in the second half. Sukhjeet Singh opened India's scoring in the 34th minute, followed by a brace from captain Harmanpreet Singh in the 42nd and 43rd minutes. Abhishek added another goal in the 45th minute to give India a commanding 4-1 lead.
 
Germany’s resilience and late surge

Despite India’s dominance, Germany showed their resilience, continuing to fight back. Mazkour added his second goal in the 57th minute, and Henrik Mertgens scored just before the final hooter, narrowing the gap to 4-3. The late surge by Germany, though impressive, was not enough to prevent India from securing the victory in regulation time.  Match 2 | India vs Germany video highlights 
  Shoot-Out Drama: Germany prevails
 
With both teams having won a match each, the series winner had to be decided via a shoot-out. India struggled in the shoot-out, with Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, and Mohammed Raheel all missing their attempts. Aditya Arjun Lalage was the only Indian to score in the shoot-out. Germany, on the other hand, showed composure, winning the shoot-out 3-1 and clinching the series.
 
Key Moments in the Match
 
Throughout the match, both teams displayed tactical brilliance, and penalty corners played a crucial role. Germany had an early advantage but missed opportunities, including a penalty corner in the 12th minute by Lukas Windfeder. India, too, had their share of missed chances, especially in the first half when they failed to convert a series of penalty corners.
 
India’s fortunes changed after the break, with Harmanpreet Singh converting two penalty corners in quick succession, a key turning point in the match. Abhishek’s fierce strike soon followed, giving India the upper hand. Sukhjeet Singh capped off India’s impressive second-half performance with a stunning goal in the 48th minute, beating the German goalkeeper with a perfectly timed reverse hit.
 
What the Win Means for India
 
Despite losing the shoot-out, India's performance, particularly in the second half, demonstrated their capability to compete with top teams like Germany. The victory in regulation time gave Indian fans plenty to cheer about and showcased the team’s resilience and tactical flexibility. For Germany, their ability to win the series in the shoot-out reflects their calmness under pressure, but India’s spirited comeback in this match will be remembered as a highlight of the series.
 
As the dust settles on this thrilling two-match series, fans from both nations can take pride in a gripping contest that showcased the best of international hockey.

Indian Hockey Team Germany Hockey Team Indian hockey

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 9:23 AM IST

Gold-Silver Price Today
