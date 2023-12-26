Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

PKL 2024: Bengaluru Bulls' Randhir Singh encourages former ward Pawan

The Bengaluru Bulls pulled off a gripping 33-31 victory over Telugu Titans in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10

Pawan Sehrawat, Kabaddi

India's Kabaddi team captain Pawan Sehrawat. Photo: @pawan_kumar17

ANI Others
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 7:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bengaluru Bulls pulled off a gripping 33-31 victory over Telugu Titans in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10.
Speaking about the victory, Bengaluru Bulls' Head Coach Randhir Singh said, "This win will certainly boost the morale of the team. It was an up-and-down match. We were coming off a tough loss against Puneri Paltan. I won't forget that game. However, the team has bounced back now."
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Head Coach further added, "We knew that we had to stop Pawan as much as possible. The two tackles against him in the latter part of the game helped us win the match."
Randhir Singh, who worked with Pawan Sehrawat for five seasons at Bengaluru Bulls, spoke to the star raider just before the game. When asked about their conversation, the Head Coach said, "We have a father-son relationship. I taught him kabaddi from scratch. I told him to give his 100 per cent before the match and I said I would give my best as well. And he also told me that he knows all of my strategies, but I also know how he plays."
Preview for the match on Tuesday
The match between Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates promises to be a blockbuster one. The Pirates are high on confidence after their 46-33 victory over the Tamil Thalaivas in their previous match. Meanwhile, the Puneri Paltan have registered three consecutive victories against Bengal Warriors, Dabang Delhi K.C. and Bengaluru Bulls respectively.
Schedule for PKL Season 10 match on Tuesday
Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates - 8 pm.

Also Read

PKL 2023: Telugu Titans full list of players, price and live stream details

PKL 2023: Bengaluru Bulls players full list, price and live stream details

Pro Kabaddi League: Pawan Sehrawat to play for Telugu Titans in PKL 2023

Bigg Boss 7 Telugu: Meet the 14 confirmed contestants of season 2023

Pro Kabaddi auction 2023: Full list of retained players by all 12 PKL teams

Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24: Naveen impresses in big Dabang Delhi win

PKL 2024: Zafardanesh shines as U Mumba stun Bengal, Bulls beat Titans

Arjun Deshwal helps Jaipur Pink Panthers beat UP Yoddhas in PKL

PKL 2024: Ajith Kumar helps Jaipur Pink Panthers register thrilling win

PKL 2024: Puneri Paltan decimate table toppers Bengal Warriors at home

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Telugu Titans Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Kabaddi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 7:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1Infosys Share PriceGold Silver Price TodayMicrosoft Surface Laptop Go 3 reviewIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon