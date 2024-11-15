PKL 2024 Live score: Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriorz match begins at 8 PM
The season seven champions Bengal Warriorz will take on Patna Pirates, the most successful franchise in the history of the league. The Warriorz are coming from a defeat against Gujarat Giants.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Today's Pro Kabaddi League 2024 matches will have the Patna Pirates take on Bengal Warriorz in the first match of the day at the Noida Indoor Stadium. The second match of the day will feature another exciting clash between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Giants.
The inconsistency has been a sign of concern for Bengal, especially the form of Maninder Singh who has been the face of the team. While he has 51 points from eight matches, the stat doesn’t show Raider’s ability. The experienced corner duo of Nitesh Kumar and Fazel Atrachali has to step up as well as they will be facing in-form young raiders from Patna Pirates.
Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriorz Playing 7
Patna Pirates Playing 7 (probable): Devank, Deepak, Gurdeep, Ayan, Shubham Shinde, Ankit, Sandeep.
Bengal Warriorz Playing 7 (probable): Maninder Singh, Nitin Kumar, Sushil Kambrekar, Nitesh Kumar, Mayur Kadam, Praveen Thakur, Fazel Atrachali.
PKL 2024 second match on November 15: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants Playing 7
Jaipur Pink Panthers Playing 7 (probable): Arjun Deshwal, Neeraj Narwal, Abhijeet Malik, Surjeet Singh, Ankush Rathee, Reza Mirbagheri, Lucky Sharma.
Gujarat Giants Playing 7 (probable): Rakesh, Guman Singh, Pratik Dahiya, Jitender Yadav, Himanshu, Balaji D, Mohit.
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details
Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will broadcast the PKL 2024 November 15 matches live in India.
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live streaming details
PKL 2024 November 15 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
Check the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live score updates here
6:58 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Arjun Deshwal in focus!
Jaipur Pink Panthers' star raider Arjun Deshwal will be the man to watch for his side again as he often guides his team to victory whenever the odds are against him.
6:48 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Jaipur take on Gujarat!
The high flying Jaipur Pink Panthers will be taking on the Gujarat Giants as the Arjun Deshwal-led side look to get among the top 5 again with a victory over a Gujaat side who are struggling with just 12 points from 9 games so far this year.
6:36 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Patna take on Bengal!
Hello and welcome to te live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024. The first match of the day will see Patna Pirates take on the Bengal Warriorz.
First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 6:32 PM IST