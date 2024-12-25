Business Standard

PKL 2024: UP Yoddhas seal third spot with emphatic win over Bengaluru Bulls

The win also helped Yoddhas to secure the third spot in the league table, thereby confirming their Eliminator 1 berth against the sixth-placed team.

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 9:18 AM IST

Pardeep Narwal entered the 1800 Raid Point club but could not stop UP Yoddhas from registering a convincing 44-30 victory over Bengaluru Bulls in a Pro-Kabaddi League match here on Tuesday.

The win also helped Yoddhas to secure the third spot in the league table, thereby confirming their Eliminator 1 berth against the sixth-placed team.

Earlier, Patna Pirates settled for fourth position in the standings.

In a tightly contested first half, the Bengaluru Bulls held a narrow 19-18 lead over UP Yoddhas.

Bulls dominated through Sushi's aggressive raiding and strong defensive work, inflicting the first ALL OUT of the match.

 

However, the Yoddhas mounted an impressive comeback, with their own ALL OUT reducing the deficit to 15-13.

A highlight of the first half was Narwal's historic achievement as he crossed the 1,800 Raid Points in the PKL a feat he accomplished with a bonus point during a raid against the Yoddhas.

The momentum shifted significantly after this moment, as the UP Yoddhas coordinated defence and effective raiding from Surender Gill and Shivam Chaudhary helped them erase the seven-point deficit to briefly level the scores before Bulls edged ahead by a single point at the break.

The second half saw a dramatic swing in momentum as Yoddhas took control of the match, building a commanding 44-30 lead by the end.

The turning point came around the 31-minute mark when the Yoddhas inflicted another ALL OUT on the Bulls establishing a crucial 6-point lead.

Shivam Chaudhary proved instrumental in this phase, consistently scoring points through successful raids.

The final minutes saw the Yoddhas extending their dominance, with Chaudhary delivering the knockout blow with another ALL OUT on the Bulls.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

