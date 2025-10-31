PKL 2025 Final LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Delhi-Pune eye 2nd PKL title; match to begin at 8 PM IST
Both Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan will be looking to join the likes of Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers as multi-time PKL champions with a win today
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The grand finale of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 is set to light up the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Friday as Dabang Delhi K.C. face off against Puneri Paltan. The two most consistent teams of the season, Delhi and Pune, have been neck and neck throughout the campaign, and their paths to the final have mirrored each other’s grit and resilience. Delhi will have the advantage of home support, while Pune will be out to erase the memories of last season’s heartbreak and clinch their maiden PKL title.
Delhi bank on experience and composure
Dabang Delhi, champions of Season 8, have once again shown why they are a force in knockout matches. Led by captain Ashu Malik and guided by coach Joginder Narwal, the Delhi side edged Puneri Paltan in a tense 6–4 tiebreaker in Qualifier 1 after regulation time ended 34–34. Their ability to handle pressure situations has been remarkable this season. With stalwarts like Fazel Atrachali and Saurabh Nandal marshalling the defence, and Ashu Malik leading from the front in raids, Delhi have developed the knack of closing out tight games. Playing the final on their home turf, they will look to draw inspiration from their passionate supporters and their past championship experience.
Puneri Paltan’s quest for redemption
Puneri Paltan, under the leadership of Aslam Inamdar and coach Ajay Thakur, have been the benchmark team this season. They topped the league stage and bounced back strongly by defeating Telugu Titans in Qualifier 2 to secure their third final in four years. Their well-rounded squad has thrived on rotation and tactical depth, combining fearless raiding with disciplined defending. Youngster Aditya Shinde has provided spark in attack, while the corner duo has been relentless with their synchronised tackles.
A rivalry that defines PKL 2025
The two teams have already clashed thrice this season—and all three games went down to the wire, each ending in a tiebreaker. That trend underlines how evenly matched these sides are. Expect another nerve-wracking contest as Dabang Delhi aim for a second title and Puneri Paltan eye their first-ever PKL crown. One thing is certain—the Season 12 finale promises a blockbuster finish to a thrilling campaign.
PKL 2025 Final match live telecast:
The live telecast of the PKL 2025 Final match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
PKL 2025 Final match live streaming:
The live streaming of the PKL 2025 Final match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Check all the live updates of the PKL 2025 Final match from Delhi here.
7:45 PM
PKL 2025 FINAL LIVE SCORE UPDATES DEL vs PUN: Match timing
The final of PKL 2025 will begin at 8 PM IST, i.e., 15 minutes from now. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
7:30 PM
PKL 2025 FINAL LIVE SCORE UPDATES DEL vs PUN: Probable playing 7 for the match
Dabang Delhi playing 7 (probable): Fazel Atrachali, Ajinkya Pawar, Saurabh Nandal, Ashu Malik, Surjeet Singh, Neeraj Narwal, Sandeep
Puneri Paltan playing 7 (probable): Shubham Shinde, Vijay Malik, Ankit, Bharat Hooda, Ajit Pawar, Chetan Sahu, Avi Duhan
7:15 PM
PKL 2025 FINAL LIVE SCORE UPDATES DEL vs PUN: Updated play-off bracket
|Date
|Match
|Time (IST)
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Result
|October 25, 2025 (Saturday)
|Play-in 1
|20:00
|Haryana Steelers
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Haryana Steelers by 30-27
|October 25, 2025 (Saturday)
|Play-in 2
|21:00
|U Mumba
|Patna Pirates
|Patna Pirates beat U Mumba by 40-31
|October 26, 2025 (Sunday)
|Eliminator 1
|20:00
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Patna Pirates
|Patna Pirates beat Jaipur Pink Panthers by 48-32
|October 26, 2025 (Sunday)
|Mini-Qualifier
|21:00
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Telugu Titans
|Telugu Titans beat Bengaluru Bulls 37-32
|October 27, 2025 (Monday)
|Eliminator 2
|20:00
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Patna Pirates
|Patna Pirates beat Bengaluru Bulls by 46-37
|October 27, 2025 (Monday)
|Qualifier 1
|21:00
|Puneri Paltan
|Dabang Delhi
|Dabang Delhi beat Puneri Paltan 6-4 in tie-breaker (34-34 in full time)
|October 28, 2025 (Tuesday)
|Eliminator 3
|20:00
|Telugu Titans
|Patna Pirates
|Telugu Titans beat Patna Pirates 46-39
|October 29, 2025 (Wednesday)
|Qualifier 2
|20:00
|Puneri Paltan
|Telugu Titans
|Puneri Paltan beat Telugu Titans 50-45
|October 31, 2025 (Friday)
|Final
|20:00
|Dabang Delhi
|Puneri Platan
|TBA
7:00 PM
PKL 2025 FINAL LIVE SCORE UPDATES DEL vs PUN: Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan head-to-head
PKL 2025 final: Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan head-to-head
- Total matches: 27
- Dabang Delhi: 11
- Puneri Paltan: 13
- Tied: 3
6:45 PM
PKL 2025 FINAL LIVE SCORE UPDATES DEL vs PUN: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of grand finale of PKL 2025 between Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan the two most successful teams of season 12. Whover wins today will join the likes of Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers as multi time PKL champions. So who will it be, Ashu's Delhi or Aslam's Pune? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 6:45 PM IST