PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Patna vs Bengal underway; Jaipur vs Tamil Thalaivas at 9 PM IST

Day 26 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 has naother set of doubleheaders from the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. Another thrilling set of ties for the kabaddi fans as four playoff-chasing teams lock horns in two high-stakes matches.
In the opening game of the evening, Patna Pirates will be eyeing a much-needed win against a dynamic Bengal Warriorz side. Later, the in-form Jaipur Pink Panthers will face off against a struggling Tamil Thalaivas, with both teams aiming to strengthen their top-four ambitions.
Match 1: Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls
Match 51 of Season 12 promises fireworks as Patna Pirates, still seeking consistency, take on the unpredictable Bengaluru Bulls. The Pirates have shown flashes of brilliance against top sides but have failed to string together back-to-back wins.
On the other hand, the Bulls continue to be carried by the brilliance of their captain Dhaakad Devank, whose return to face his former team adds an emotional edge to the contest.
With the playoff race heating up, both teams are under pressure to deliver. This encounter could prove decisive in determining their trajectory in the second half of the season.
Playing 7s:
Patna Pirates: Navdeep, Sudhakar M, Deepak Singh, Milan Dahiya, Sanket Sawant, Ayan, Ankit (C)
Bengaluru Bulls: Nitesh Kumar, Devank (C), Mayur Kadam, Punit Kumar, Parteek, Manprit, Ashish
Match 2: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas
Match 52 sees two teams on different trajectories. Jaipur Pink Panthers are surging with momentum, winning four of their last five matches behind Nitin Dhankar’s excellent form.
In contrast, Tamil Thalaivas are reeling from three consecutive losses and desperately need to get their campaign back on track.
All eyes will be on Arjun Deshwal, who faces his former team—the same side he helped win a championship. The emotional backdrop only heightens the stakes in this pivotal showdown.
Probable Playing 7s:
Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepanshu Khatri, Nitin Kumar, Aashish, Aryan Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Ali Samadi, Nitin Rawal (C)
Tamil Thalaivas: Arulnanthababu, Arjun Deshwal (C), Ronak, Moein Shafaghi, Suresh Jadhav, Narender Kandola, Nitesh Kumar
8:14 PM
PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Maninder-Ayan going good for Patna!
Maninder Singh and Ayan pitching in 5 points each for Patna early on in the game while Bengal ksipper Devank a sole warrior with 7 points for his side till now.
8:13 PM
PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Patna with the lead!
Patna Pirates have managed to take the early lead with the score at 16-11 with 10 left on the clock in the first half
8:04 PM
PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action begins!
The first match of the night begins as Jaipur crowd in it for a thrilling night.
7:57 PM
PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 2nd match of the night!
Match 52 features two teams heading in opposite directions. Jaipur Pink Panthers are riding a wave of strong form, having won four of their last five matches, thanks largely to the brilliance of Nitin Dhankar. On the other side, Tamil Thalaivas are struggling to find their rhythm, coming into the contest after three straight defeats and needing a turnaround to revive their season. Adding to the drama is Arjun Deshwal’s return against his former side—the team he once led to a title—bringing emotional intensity to an already crucial clash that could significantly impact both teams' playoff hopes.
7:44 PM
PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!
7:33 PM
PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Hosts in action again!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 from Jaipur. Another doubleheader today as the fans await a night of exciting Kabaddi action. Tonight, hosts Jaipur, Patna, Bengal and Tamil Thalaivas will be in action as it begins at 8 PM IST.
