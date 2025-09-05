PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: U Mumba vs Bengaluru at 8 PM IST; Haryana vs UP at 9 PM IST
First up, Sunil Kumar's in-form U Mumba will face the winless Bengaluru Bulls, desperate to open their account.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Match 1: U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls
U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls probable playing 7
U Mumba Probable Playing 7: Ajit Chouhan, Satish Kannan, Mukeshkannan S, Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, Sunil Kumar (C), Deepak Kundu, Rinku
Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7: Ankush Rathee (C), Alireza Mirzaian, Manish Dhull, Akash Shinde, Sanjay Dhull, Pankaj, Yogesh Dahiya
Match 2: Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas
Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas probable playing 7
Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7: Vikas Ramadas Jadhav, Naveen, Shivam Anil Patare, Rahul Sethpal, Jaideep (C), Sahil, Ashish
UP Yoddhas Probable Playing 7: Sumit (C), Ashu Singh, Hitesh, Mahender Singh, Gagan Gowda, Guman Singh, Bhavani Rajput
7:51 PM
PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!
We are less than 10 minutes away from the action to begin as the anticipation builds up among U Mumba and Bengaluru fans.
7:45 PM
PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Haryana vs UP later in the night!
After a disappointing start to their campaign, Haryana Steelers made a strong comeback with an impressive victory over U Mumba in a midweek thriller. With key players Jaideep and Naveen back in form, the reigning champions are starting to look like a formidable force once again.
However, they’re up against a tough opponent in UP Yoddhas, who have emerged as one of the most well-rounded teams this season. Led by Sumit, the unbeaten Yoddhas have combined solid defence with sharp attacking play, making them a difficult side to overcome if they keep up their current momentum.
7:40 PM
PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls!
U Mumba began their season on a high with two impressive wins but faced their first defeat on Wednesday in a closely contested tie-breaker against Haryana Steelers. Despite the loss, Sunil Kumar’s team displayed grit and came close to toppling the reigning champions. They'll be eager to bounce back with a win today.
On the other hand, Ankush Rathee’s Bengaluru Bulls are feeling the heat. Consecutive losses have placed them at the bottom of the standings, and with only 18 league matches this season, another defeat could significantly hamper their chances of making the playoffs.
7:30 PM
PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Another thrilling set of ties await!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 as another set of matches await for the fans. U Mumba take on Bengaluru Bulls while UP Yoddhas clash against Haryana Steelers. First match to begin at 8 PM IST.
First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 7:28 PM IST