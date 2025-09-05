Friday, September 05, 2025 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PKL 2025 live streaming: September 5 match list, timings, telecast details

PKL 2025 live streaming: September 5 match list, timings, telecast details

The live streaming of the PKL 2025 September 5 matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will enter its second week of action today with two high-intensity matches on the cards again. The most successful captain in PKL’s history, Sunil Kumar’s U Mumba, will kick off the day against struggling Ankush Rathee’s Bengaluru Bulls, before defending champions Jaideep’s Haryana Steelers clash with Sumit’s UP Yoddhas in the second match. Out of the four teams in action today, only Bengaluru Bulls have failed to secure any points so far in Season 12.

Match 1: U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls

After starting the season with two back-to-back wins, Sunil Kumar’s U Mumba finally tasted defeat when the defending champions Haryana Steelers outclassed them in the tie-breaker on Wednesday. But the Mumbai-based franchise would not be too worried, as they were at least unbeaten till regulation time and are still very much in form, something their opposition on Friday, Bengaluru Bulls, cannot say.  Ankush Rathee-led Bengaluru Bulls have lost both their games so far and are in desperate need of a win today, as the league stages have now been cut short to just 18 matches, and they cannot afford to lose more time getting on the points table.
 

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls playing 7

U Mumba playing 7 (probable): Ajit Chouhan, Satish Kannan, Mukeshkannan S, Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, Sunil Kumar, Deepak Kundu, Rinku
 
Bengaluru Bulls playing 7 (probable): Ankush Rathee, Alireza Mirzaian, Manish Dhull, Akash Shinde, Sanjay Dhull, Pankaj, Yogesh Dahiya 

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head

  • Total matches: 21
  • U Mumba won: 15
  • Bengaluru Bulls won: 6
  • Tie: 0

Match 2: Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas

The defending champions Haryana Steelers, after suffering a huge defeat in their season opener, finally came back in form with a big win against U Mumba on Wednesday. But they need to keep their performance up to the mark if they want to continue their winning run, as they will be up against one of the most balanced sides in PKL 2025, UP Yoddhas, on Friday.  Yoddhas have won two out of two so far this season and look like they have all bases covered, but they will still need to be careful of Haryana, especially after their star raider Naveen and star defender Jaideep are finally back in form.

Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas playing 7

Haryana Steelers playing 7 (probable): Vikas Ramadas Jadhav, Naveen, Shivam Anil Patare, Rahul Sethpal, Jaideep, Sahil, Ashish
 
UP Yoddhas playing 7 (probable): Sumit, Ashu Singh, Hitesh, Mahender Singh, Gagan Gowda, Guman Singh, Bhavani Rajput

Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas head-to-head

  • Total matches: 13
  • Haryana Steelers won: 6
  • UP Yoddhas won: 5
  • Tie: 2

PKL 2025 today's matches live streaming and telecast details

Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2025 on September 5? 
In the first match of PKL 2025 on September 5, U Mumba will go one-on-one against Bengaluru Bulls from 8 PM IST.
 
Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2025 on September 5? 
In the second match of PKL 2025 on September 5, Haryana Steelers will take on UP Yoddhas from 9 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2025 September 5 matches in India? 
Star Sports Network will telecast the PKL 2025 September 5 matches in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2025 September 5 matches in India? 
The live streaming of PKL 2025 today’s matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Topics : U Mumba Bengaluru Bulls Haryana Steelers UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

