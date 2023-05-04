close

Google rolling out passkeys for 'passwordless future': All you need to know

Passkeys, according to Google, are a better alternative to passwords and are interoperable with all major devices and browsers

Google passkeys

Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 4:54 PM IST
Google has launched a new method for users to sign in to apps and websites without using passwords. Passkeys are a safe and convenient solution that employs biometric authentication on your device to authenticate your identity.

According to Google, this is a significant step towards a "passwordless future" that will protect users from phishing and malware.
Passkeys are a better way to sign in than passwords, said Google, adding that they are compatible with all major platforms and browsers and allow users to access their accounts using biometric authentication or a local PIN on their computer or mobile device.

Passkeys can also be effective in preventing cyberattacks to some extent since passwords are more vulnerable.

"Unlike passwords, passkeys can only exist on your devices. They cannot be written down or accidentally given to a bad actor. When you use a passkey to sign in to your Google Account, it proves to Google that you have access to your device and are able to unlock it. Together, this means that passkeys protect you against phishing and any accidental mishandling that passwords are prone to, such as being reused or exposed in a data breach," said Google.

What exactly are Google passkeys?

Users can use Google Passkey to login into apps and websites without requiring passwords. Instead, users can utilise a biometric sensor (such as a fingerprint or face recognition), PIN, or pattern on their device to authenticate.
Notably, passkeys are now accessible for Google Accounts on all major platforms, and other services will follow suit soon. Passkeys can be used in place of standard password protection if you choose. 

Here's a step-by-step guide to configuring Google passkeys.
  • Open your phone's or computer's web browser and navigate to the Google passkey website at g.co/passkeys
  • If prompted, enter your Gmail address and password. You'll see your automatically generated passkeys once you've logged in.
  • Select the Use Passkey option. A pop-up will appear, requesting that you authenticate your identity by using your device's biometrics or PIN code.
  • You'll get a confirmation notice that states passkey activated once you've verified your identity. Passkeys can now be used to login in to Google accounts on any device that supports them.
  • Simply tap on your account when prompted and verify your identity with biometrics or a PIN code to use passkeys. You are no longer required to enter a password.
Advantages of Google passkeys
  • Passkeys are more convenient than passwords since they do not require users to remember or type anything.
  • Passkeys protect you against phishing attacks and data breaches, something passwords cannot always accomplish.
  • Passkeys are compatible with any device, platform, or browser that supports biometric authentication or a local PIN.
  • Passkeys can be stored on security keys, allowing you to sign in without a password on several devices.

First Published: May 04 2023 | 5:40 PM IST

