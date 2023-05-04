Google has launched a new method for users to sign in to apps and websites without using passwords. Passkeys are a safe and convenient solution that employs biometric authentication on your device to authenticate your identity.According to Google, this is a significant step towards a "passwordless future" that will protect users from phishing and malware.

Passkeys are a better way to sign in than passwords, said Google, adding that they are compatible with all major platforms and browsers and allow users to access their accounts using biometric authentication or a local PIN on their computer or mobile device.Passkeys can also be effective in preventing cyberattacks to some extent since passwords are more vulnerable."Unlike passwords, passkeys can only exist on your devices. They cannot be written down or accidentally given to a bad actor. When you use a passkey to sign in to your Google Account, it proves to Google that you have access to your device and are able to unlock it. Together, this means that passkeys protect you against phishing and any accidental mishandling that passwords are prone to, such as being reused or exposed in a data breach," said Google.

Notably, passkeys are now accessible for Google Accounts on all major platforms, and other services will follow suit soon. Passkeys can be used in place of standard password protection if you choose.

Users can use Google Passkey to login into apps and websites without requiring passwords. Instead, users can utilise a biometric sensor (such as a fingerprint or face recognition), PIN, or pattern on their device to authenticate.