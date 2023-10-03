Instagram without ads: Meta to charge $14 per month from mobile users in EU

Mark Zuckerberg-owned Meta may soon charge its users in the European Union (EU) $14 monthly subscription fee for them to use Instagram on their phones, unless they allow the social media platform to use their personal data for targeted ads, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Tuesday.

Meta will charge the users $17 for the desktop versions of Facebook and Instagram together in the coming weeks, the report added.

The social media company was fined 390 million euros earlier this year by Ireland's Data Privacy Commissioner and told it cannot use the so-called "contract" legal basis to send users ads based on their online activity.

Meta subsequently said it intended to ask users in the EU for their consent before allowing businesses to target advertising in order to address a number of evolving regulatory requirements in the region.

The companies are under strict restrictions for the use of private data. In May, Facebook was fined 1.2 billion euros for violating privacy laws that need appropriate safeguards for transferring data from the EU to the USA.

Interestingly, a subscription option for Meta's services is a major turnaround for the company. Zuckerberg has repeatedly insisted that his core services should remain free and supported by advertising so that they can be available to people of all income levels.

At a 2018 conference, he said, "You don't need thousands of dollars to connect with people who use our services."

A Meta spokesman told the WSJ that the company believes in "free services which are supported by personalized ads" but is exploring "options to ensure we comply with evolving regulatory requirements."

It is yet unclear if the new plan will be considered as compliant by Ireland or Brussels.