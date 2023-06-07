close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

LinkedIn introduces voluntary ID verification feature for Indian users

Verification in India will be carried out by a third-party company and will ensure privacy

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
The logo for LinkedIn Corporation, a social networking networking website for people in professional occupations, is shown in Mountain View, California

The logo for LinkedIn Corporation, a social networking networking website for people in professional occupations, is shown in Mountain View, California

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 11:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

LinkedIn, the professional networking platform, said on Wednesday it will provide free ID verification for all users in India.
The verification will be carried out by HyperVerge, a third-party company that leverages DigiLocker, a digital wallet for government IDs including Aadhaar.

LinkedIn, which has more than 100 million users in India, said in a blog post the voluntary verification will help in building trust within the professional community.
“Having an ID verification means that the individual’s government-issued ID is verified by one of LinkedIn’s verification partners. This verification is available for those with a valid Aadhaar number and an India phone number, and will be shown on your LinkedIn profile.

We believe verification should be for everyone on LinkedIn, that’s why this feature will be available and free to all our eligible members in India. On LinkedIn, when you show that you're the real you, you'll have an even greater chance of finding the professional opportunities that matter to you and your community,” said Ashutosh Gupta, country manager, LinkedIn India, in the blog post.
LinkedIn said it will not have access to any sensitive data from members' Aadhaar ID. LinkedIn only receives a user’s name, city (state and country), and year of birth. That information is not visible to others and LinkedIn may use it for security purposes. LinkedIn will also not have access to documents in members' Digilocker accounts.

Also Read

Air India makes another voluntary retirement offer for non-flying staff

LinkedIn India's membership crosses 100 million, second largest after US

Amid global slowdown, India is the fastest-growing market for LinkedIn

Most Indian professionals like to be in office, back hybrid work: LinkedIn

India will have over 150 mn 5G users by 2024, 2G count falling: Report

Social media 'trust or distrust' buttons may help curb spread of fake news

Zoom's new feature to give AI summaries of meetings you've missed

Google adding passkeys support to Workspace, Cloud; begins for Beta users

Meta-owned WhatsApp back online after facing global outage: Report

Here's how Instagram algorithm works for stories, feed, reels, explore


If a user doesn’t have Aadhaar, they can still verify their identity on LinkedIn using different methods. One can choose to verify through work email, or workplace credentials. If you are starting the search for a new job, verified information about a job poster or their company can help you to confidently connect with them and explore authentic opportunities, said the post.
The feature is currently available to select companies globally and will gradually be rolled out for wider use in India.
Topics : LinkedIn Social media apps privacy

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 11:29 AM IST

Latest News

View More

LinkedIn introduces voluntary ID verification feature for Indian users

The logo for LinkedIn Corporation, a social networking networking website for people in professional occupations, is shown in Mountain View, California
2 min read

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G launched in India, here's all you need to know

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
2 min read

Google adding more local languages to fuel Android's growth in India

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Most Popular

How students, teachers can maximise the use of generative AI tool ChatGPT

ChatGPT, OpenAI, web browsing
6 min read

Samsung launches Galaxy F54 5G phone at Rs 29,999: Specifications, unboxing

(R-L) Aditya Babbar, Senior Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India; Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India
2 min read

Microsoft Outlook faces second outage in 24 hours, users unable to log in

Microsoft outlook outage
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon