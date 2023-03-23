Most Indian professionals like to be in office, back hybrid work: LinkedIn

As many as 63 per cent of Indians feel working remotely has not affected their careers, but an equal proportion believes their professional growth could be hurt if they didn’t go to office much, according to LinkedIn’s research.

As many as 71 per cent of Indians agree that they feel they have to overcompensate when working from home to show that they are serious about .

The research reveals a shift in workers’ attitudes towards going to the office. While they once felt obliged to physically be in office, 78 per cent of say they now do it by choice. They are generally receptive to working in the office, with 86 per cent Indians saying they feel positive about it compared to a year ago.

The research found that most workers like it when a co-worker shows up unannounced at their desk for a chat—a workplace practice termed "desk-bombing". As many as 62 per cent of respondents in India see desk-bombing as a great way to have impromptu conversations. Majority of GenZ workers in India (60 per cent) have experienced desk-bombing and find it useful.

“We’re starting to see a shift in attitude when it comes to working in the office. While professionals in India favor the flexible- option, they are also finding immense value in heading back to office as it contributes towards boosting employee morale, improving collaboration and teamwork and identifying new opportunities. Informal conversations or chai breaks can also help boost long term career growth, when done with intention,” said Nirajita Banerjee, managing editor - India at .

'Loud leaving', work-life balance

The research report found that people are more tuned to leave the office on time for home, and when they do leave they also let others know about it. A majority of workers in India (60 per cent) say that they have experienced "loud leaving", when managers visibly leave the workplace, making it known that it’s okay to shut down and stop working at a reasonable time.

Workers are also structuring their week differently and it has altered their last day in the office. An overwhelming 79 per cent of Indians say Thursday is the new Friday which may stem from the fact that Friday is the least popular day for workers to go into the office. Of those Indians who say that Thursday feels like the new Friday, 50 per cent would spend more time with family and friends on Fridays, while 46 per cent would try to focus on finishing the week's work quickly on Fridays and hop into an early weekend.

Social interactions matter at work

Workers are choosing to head into the office to socialize, bond and be part of a team. When asked why they would show up at the office, the number one reason for Indian respondents was social interactions (43 per cent), followed by having more efficient face-to-face meetings with co-workers (42 per cent) and building work relationships (41 per cent) at a close second and third.

In India, 72 per cent of workers surveyed said they miss chai break bonding in the workplace – where they could exchange banter with their colleagues about both their work and personal lives and have a laugh.