Microsoft rolls out major Copilot update on Edge for Android, iOS: Details

Microsoft Copilot for Edge browser can now summarise YouTube videos and PDF files opened in the browser

Microsoft edge

Image: Microsoft Edge

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 1:14 PM IST

Microsoft is rolling out a major Edge browser update for smartphones with more AI-powered Copilot features. The update is rolling out gradually on both Android and iOS powered devices. The new features added to the smartphone app exist on Edge for desktops, but Microsoft is closing down the gap on desktop and mobile with this update.

The updated Edge for Android and iOS gets plugin support for AI-assistant Copilot, similar to the desktop counterpart of the browser. A variety of plugins for Copilot are available on Edge for smartphones, including recipe finder, Music generator, and more.
Copilot for Edge on smartphone can summarise YouTube videos on request. However, the feature only works if the YouTube video playing on the Edge browser has transcripts or subtitles. The AI-assistant also gains the ability to summarise PDF files that are opened in Microsoft Edge.

Microsoft's AI-focused Surface device with ARM chip is in the works: Report

A few days back, Microsoft had launched a dedicated app of Copilot for Android devices. The application is free to download through Google Play Store. The app is powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 and DALL-E models. Users can ask the AI-powered assistant to draft emails, compose stories and scripts, summarise texts, text translation, write job resumes, and more within the app.

For its image generating capabilities, Copilot app can generate logo designs, create custom backgrounds, create illustrations, curate social media content, and more.

Microsoft has not officially announced the availability of the app for iOS users but it is expected to roll out on iPhones in the coming weeks.

Microsoft Edge Microsoft artifical intelligence

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 1:14 PM IST

