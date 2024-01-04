Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Indians downloaded 26 billion apps on mobile devices in 2023, shows data

Among app categories, gaming led the download numbers with 9.3 billion, followed by social (over 2.36 billion), and photo and video (1.86 billion)

Super apps

Surajeet Das Gupta
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indians downloaded 25.96 billion apps on mobile devices that run on the key operating systems, Android and iOS, in 2023, according to analytics platform data.ai (formerly App Annie). The number was slightly lower than the 28 billion downloads in 2022. The 2023 number is based on data from January 1 to December 30.

Collective revenues from app stores of different publishers stood at US $415 million in India, and despite a rise it is still 25th in the global pecking order. For instance, Google Play Store’s revenues were $19 million last year, followed by Sea with $16 million, dating app Bumble ($11 million) and Tencent ($10 million), according to data.ai. Revenues of apps such as Sea, Bumble and Tencent include shares paid by the developers to app stores.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Among app categories, gaming led the download numbers with 9.3 billion, followed by social (over 2.36 billion), and photo and video (1.86 billion). Other popular categories for downloads included finance (1.6 billion), entertainment (1.3 billion), shopping (1.10 billion) business (446 million), education (439 million) productivity tools (995 million) and lifestyle apps (468 million).

Google remained the most popular app in India last year with cumulative downloads of 449 million after an addition of 40 million between January 1 and December 23, 2023. It was followed by Instagram at 364 million (30 million additions), Reliance Jio at 266 million (18 million additions), Flipkart at 220 million (28 million additions), WhatsApp at 210 million (20 million additions) and Meta at 207 million (21 million additions).

At the parent company level, however, Meta was far ahead of all others (thanks to Instagram, WhatsApp and Meta in its kitty) reaching a total of 782 million with 70 million downloads added last year. Google’s parent Alphabet was second with a total of 527 million.

In a key segment of business, e-commerce player Meesho slugged it out with Flipkart’s Shopsy, which caters to smaller cities and towns. Meesho, with active users of 35.8 million at the close of 2023, was comfortably ahead of Shopsy which had 11 million-plus active users.

E-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart were also neck and neck with each other in terms of active users. By the year-end, Amazon had over 76 million active users compared to Flipkart’s 82.1 million.

Also Read

Meta lets users download Reels from public accounts on Instagram; check how

India 72 places up in mobile download speed index after 5G launch: Report

Self-care, personal growth apps top Google Play's 'Best of 2023' list

After Android, Microsoft rolls Copilot app for Apple devices: Details here

Pixel 8 review: Google's software, AI in compact and cost-effective package

WhatsApp backup to count towards GDrive storage soon for Android users

After Android, Microsoft rolls Copilot app for Apple devices: Details here

Microsoft rolls out major Copilot update on Edge for Android, iOS: Details

Microsoft launches GPT4 and DALL-E powered Copilot app for Android: Details

Google makes it easy to unsubscribe emails on Gmail app for iOS: Report


In the over-the-top entertainment space, Disney+ Hotstar had over 67 million active users, while Netflix pushed up its numbers to over 16 million. They were followed by Amazon Prime, at over 10 million, and Zee 5 (6.7 million).

AT A GLANCE
  • Total downloads in 2023 falls marginally from 28 billion in 2022
  • Gaming, social, video and photo, finance and entertainment apps among the most popular downloads in 2023
  • App stores’ revenues lower in India than globally; 25th in pecking order
  • Google tops list of cumulative downloads of apps; among parent firms, Meta far ahead of the rest
Topics : Google App Store Apps India download speed

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveArvind Kejriwal ED Raid Live UpdatesIran Bomb BlastsGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air PollutionTorrent Power Share PricePoonawalla FincorpBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon