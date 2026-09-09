Anthropic researcher quits over fears of 'out of control' AI systems

A 27-year-old Anthropic researcher has quit the artificial-intelligence startup amid fears that the company and its competitors are racing to build AI systems they "may not be able to control", the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The researcher, Jacob Coxon, told the newspaper that he does not want to participate in an industrywide rush to build AI systems that can improve themselves. He said he worries that such systems could spiral out of control and destroy humanity.

Coxon, who previously studied mathematics, trains new AI models by feeding them vast amounts of data. He left OpenAI earlier this year to join Anthropic.

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Safety trade-offs are "inevitable” when AI companies are competing against one another and Chinese startups, Coxon added.

Coxon said he joined Anthropic because the company is known for its model-safety efforts. But he now believes that no company can responsibly develop AI capable of outperforming humans across a range of tasks, sometimes referred to as artificial general intelligence, without government intervention or a coordinated slowdown across the industry, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Coxon’s departure is one of the first examples of an Anthropic employee leaving over AI safety concerns. Earlier this year, another researcher left the company to reportedly study poetry, warning that the “world is in peril”.

Several researchers have also left OpenAI and other AI companies in recent years, citing similar concerns about the risks posed by increasingly capable AI systems. Anthropic, meanwhile, has built its reputation in part around its emphasis on AI safety and its claims of prioritising responsible development.