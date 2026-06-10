Anthropic unveils Claude Fable 5, limits access to advanced Mythos model

Fable 5, the company said, is state of the art on nearly all tested benchmarks, with strong performance in software engineering, knowledge work, scientific research and vision tasks.

“Releasing a model this capable comes with risks. Without safeguards, Fable 5’s capabilities in areas like cybersecurity could be misused to cause serious damage. Queries on a narrow range of topics will instead receive a response from our next-most-capable model, Opus 4.8,” Anthropic posted on X.

The launch comes as Anthropic — valued at nearly $1 trillion — and its closest competitor, OpenAI, have confidentially filed with the US securities regulator for public listings, moves that are expected to attract significant investor interest.

“At present, it seems to be a better version of the Opus model,” said Pankit Desai, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of cybersecurity firm Sequretek. “Its agentic AI capabilities are better, and its ability to generate code is also substantially stronger, particularly for vibe coding. However, the pricing is almost double that of Opus. It will take time for enterprises to warm up to it because organisations already using a particular model tend to be resistant to change,” he added.

The company has also released Claude Mythos 5, a separate version of the same system that remains restricted to vetted organisations under its Project Glasswing programme.

The dual release marks a shift in how Anthropic is deploying frontier AI systems. Rather than limiting access entirely, the company is separating capability from accessibility, making a controlled version available publicly while keeping the full-capability model within restricted environments.

Anthropic said it intends to expand access to Mythos 5 through a broader trusted-access programme for defensive cybersecurity work and biomedical research.