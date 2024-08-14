Business Standard
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Acer launches Chromebook Plus 14 and 15 laptops with built-in AI features

The Acer Chromebook Plus laptops feature the latest built-in gemini AI features and offer Google AI powered writing assistance, generative wallpapers and AI background for video calls

Acer Chromebook Plus 15

Acer Chromebook Plus 15

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 2:05 PM IST

Taiwanese electronics brand Acer on August 14 announced the launch of its Chromebook Plus 14 and Chromebook Plus 15 laptops in India. The laptops feature the latest built-in Google Gemini AI capabilities and are powered by Intel and AMD processors.

Acer Chromebook Plus 14 and Chromebook Plus 15: Price and Availability
Acer Chromebook Plus 14: Starting at Rs 35,990
Acer Chromebook Plus 15: Starting at Rs 35,990
Colour: Steel Gray

The Chromebook Plus series laptops will be available for purchase at Acer exclusive stores, the Acer online store, Croma, Vijay Sales, Amazon, Flipkart, and other multi-brand outlets.

Acer Chromebook Plus 14 and Chromebook Plus 15: Details

The Chromebook Plus 14 is available in two variants: one with an Intel Core i3-N305 processor and another with an AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processor. The Chromebook Plus 15 is powered by the Intel 13th Gen Core i7-1355U processor. All variants support up to 16GB LPDDR5X SDRAM and up to 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

The devices are equipped with a 53Wh 3-cell Li-ion battery with support for fast charging. Acer claims a battery life of 11 hours for the Chromebook Plus 14 and 10 hours for the Chromebook Plus 15 on a single charge.

In addition, the laptops feature Google AI-powered writing assistance, generative wallpapers, and AI backgrounds for video calls. The Chromebook Plus laptops also come with Dual DTS Speakers, optimized bass and treble response, two built-in microphones, and an FHD webcam with features such as Temporal Noise Reduction, High Dynamic Range, and support for 1080p video at 60fps.

In terms of connectivity, the Chromebook Plus 14 and 15 support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. Acer has stated that all models are equipped with a discrete H1 Trusted Platform Module (TPM) solution, camera shutters for privacy, and Kensington lock slots for physical security.

The Chromebook Plus 14 features a 14-inch FHD IPS display, while the Chromebook Plus 15 comes with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display. The laptops offer built-in Google apps and AI capabilities, including Google Photos Magic Eraser, File Syncing, and Adobe Photoshop on the web.

Acer Chromebook Plus 14: Specifications
Processor: Intel Core i3-N305 or AMD Ryzen 7000 Series
RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X SDRAM
Storage: 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
Display: 14-inch FHD IPS
Audio: Dual DTS Speakers
Battery: 53Wh, up to 11 hours of video playback
Camera: FHD webcam
Microphones: Two built-in microphones
Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3

Acer Chromebook Plus 15: Specifications
Processor: Intel 13th Gen Core i7-1355U
RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X SDRAM
Storage: 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
Display: 15.6-inch FHD IPS
Audio: Dual DTS Speakers
Battery: 53Wh, up to 10 hours of video playback
Camera: FHD webcam
Microphones: Two built-in microphones
Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 2:05 PM IST

