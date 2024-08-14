Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL now available for pre-orders: Check offers

Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL smartphones are now available for pre-orders in India. The Pixel 9 series, launched globally at the Made by Google event on August 13, includes four models: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. While the base Pixel 9 and the Pro XL model are available for pre-orders, the Pixel 9 Pro and the foldable Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be available at a later date.

Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL: Pre-order offers on Flipkart

On Flipkart, both the Google smartphones are available with introductory offers from banks on full and equated monthly instalment transactions. Customers pre-ordering the Pixel 9 smartphone can avail of a discount of Rs 4,000 on ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions, while a discount of Rs 10,000 is applicable on the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Additionally, Google is offering Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds at a discounted price of Rs 7,999 on pre-ordering either of the smartphones. There is also an option for no-cost EMI for up to 12 months on pre-orders from ICICI Bank.