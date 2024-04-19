Acer debuts AI-enhanced 'Predator Helios series' gaming laptops in India

Taiwanese electronics brand Acer on April 19 launched in India the Predator Helios 16 and Helios Neo. Acer said these gaming laptops are its first artificial intelligence-ready devices in the Predator lineup. Detailing the AI capabilities on the Predator Helios series, Acer said there are three microphones on the laptops powered by its “Purifier Voice 2.0” technology, which enables AI-assisted noise reduction, ensuring crystal-clear voice quality by eliminating background noise.

Another AI-driven feature detailed by Acer is its “Purified View”, which it said uses AI to elevate built-in webcam performance for video calls with features like background blur, improved eye contact, and automatic framing. Acer said it has incorporated an AI-enabled graphics card from Nvidia that enables DLSS 3.5, which facilitates enhanced ray reconstruction and accelerated content creation.

The Acer Predator Helios series is powered by 14th generation Intel Core HX series processors and features up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphic cards. Below are the details:

Acer Predator Helios: Price and availability

Acer Predator Helios 16: Rs 1,99,999

Acer Predator Helios Neo: Rs 1,49,999

Both the Predator Helios 16 and Helios Neo laptops are now available for purchase at Acer Exclusive stores, Acer online store, e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart, and at select retail outlets including Croma and Vijay Sales.

Acer Predator Helios Neo: Specifications

Processor: 14th Gen Intel Core i7-14700HX

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 with 6 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM

Memory: 16 GB of DDR5 (built-in), Upgradable up to 32 GB of DDR5

Storage: 1 TB, PCIe Gen4, Upgradable up to 2 TB

Display: 16-inch IPS display, WUXGA resolution (1920 x 1200), 400 nits peak brightness, 165Hz refresh rate

Features: USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4, MicroSD card reader, Wi-Fi 7

OS: Windows 11 Home

Acer Predator Helios 16: Specifications