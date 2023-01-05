Acer unveils AMD Ryzen 7000 processor powered Nitro gaming laptops: Details

on January 5 announced the AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors-powered Nitro 16 and Nitro 17 laptops, and the Swift Go 14 laptop. According to the company, the Nitro are designed to provide an immersive experience. The Swift Go 14, on the other hand, is a laptop in the thin-and-light category with colour-rich 16:10 aspect ratio OLED screen of 90Hz refresh rate. Below are the details:

Nitro 16

The Acer Nitro 16 sports a 16-inch WUXGA or WQXGA screen of 165Hz refresh rate with 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut. The laptop boasts 84 per cent screen-to-body ratio, a large touchpad, and a 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard. Offered with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series laptop GPUs, the laptop supports NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, which lets players switch between integrated graphics and discrete graphics.

Acer Nitro 17

The Acer Nitro 17 sports a 17.3-inch screen, which is offered in two variants – fullHD with either 144Hz or 165 Hz refresh rates and a QHD with 165Hz refresh rate. The laptop has 81 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors with discrete NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPU. It has a large touchpad and an RGB 4-zone backlit keyboard.

Aimed at gamers and content creators, the Nitro 16 and Nitro 17 come with up to 32GB DDR5 5600 MHz RAM and up to 2TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 storage. The come integrated with NitroSense software and a NitroSense key to monitor and manage the system's performance settings. Both the laptops boast a range of connectivity options, including an HDMI 2.1 port, a microSD card slot, USB 2.0, USB 4, a Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2 display port supporting power delivery, and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, with one that allows for offline charging. Both laptops come with one month of Xbox game pass or PC game pass.

Acer Swift Go 14

The Acer Swift Go 14 sports a 14-inch 2.8K OLED screen of 2880x1800 resolution and 500 nits of peak brightness level. The laptop features sleek design with aluminium chassis, and has a 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It has a TUV Rheinland eyesafe certified screen, backlit keyboards, and a smooth glass touchpad. It supports Acer’s TwinAir dual-fan cooling system, dual D6 copper heat pipes, and an air-inlet keyboard to keep the temperature cool to ensure productivity for a longer period. The laptop is offered with up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD and up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM.