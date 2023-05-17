close

Black+Decker announces licencing agreement with Indkal Technologies

Indkal's new collection of Black+Decker products will be available on amazon.in and flipkart.com, and in-store channels on June 3

General Atlantic to buy 21.6% stake in IIFL Wealth for Rs 1,122 cr

Black+Decker that deals in power tools, home products, and outdoor power equipment, announced on Wednesday that is has signed an agreement with Bangalore-based Indkal Technologies, a tech and innovation company, to bring a premium range of large Appliances to consumers in the country. 

“As a global leader in home products, we continue to prioritise our customers by expanding availability in the region,” said Amit Datta, Commercial Director Licensing, Stanley Black & Decker. "We are committed to meeting consumer needs by enhancing the brand portfolio and making all home tasks easier to tackle with these new product offerings," Datta added.

Anand Dubey, CEO of Indkal Technologies said, "The newly launched range of appliances is not only of an aesthetic and premium feel but infuse functionality and a host of intuitive features. We can’t wait for our customers to experience these products.” 

Indkal’s new collection of Black+Decker products will be available on amazon.in and flipkart.com, and in-store channels on June 3. 

The licensing partnership was coordinated by License Works, a leading Brand Licensing Agency in India, on behalf of Stanley Black & Decker. 

Indkal Technologies Private Limited is a Bengaluru-based firm that specialises in the creation, distribution, and support of consumer electronics, large and small home appliances, and smart devices in India.

Black+Decker, the developer of the first portable electric drill with a pistol handle and trigger switch, has grown from a modest machine shop in Baltimore, Maryland to a global manufacturing powerhouse with a diverse array of quality products used in and around the home. 

