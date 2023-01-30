Acer Aspire 3 laptop with AMD Ryzen 7000 processors launched: Details here

Taiwanese PC maker on Monday launched in India AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors-powered Aspire 3 laptop. Priced Rs 47,990 onwards, the laptop is available on Exclusive Stores, E-store, Acer partner stores, Vijay Sales, and Amazon India.

"The Aspire 3 2023 edition has an attractive design with a stylish metal cover that keeps it sophisticated without sacrificing performance thanks to the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor. Our deep partnership with AMD ensured we co-created one of the best everyday performance in the market,” said Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India.

Acer Aspire 3: Specifications

The Acer Aspire 3 laptop sports a 15.6-inch fullHD screen with Acer BlueLightShield technology, which is said to lower the blue light exposure – responsible for eye fatigue – on users. It features Acer TNR solution, which captures images by detecting and diagnosing noisy pixels and blends into other frames to produce improved quality images – especially in dark screen zones.

The laptop is said to feature an enhanced thermal system with up to 78 per cent increase in fan surface area, compared to last generation model. According to Acer, the new thermal system helps maintain peak performance by controlling component overheating.

The Acer Aspire 3 is a compact laptop. It weighs 1.6 kg and measures 18.9 mm at its thinnest side. It comes in silver colour. It boasts a full-function USB type-C port, Wi-Fi 6E, and HDMI 2.1. On the software side, it features Acer PurifiedVoice with AI noise reduction, which is said to suppress background noise for both users. According to Acer, this noise reduction feature is compatible with external headphones and mics.