JUST IN
Acer launches new laptop with AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor in India
Sony introduces NW-ZX707 Walkman in India at Rs 69,990: Details here
Cloud 11 event: Everything OnePlus set to launch in India on February 7
Qualcomm introduces 'Snapdragon Insiders Access Program' for new devices
iPhone 14 'crash detection' false alarms increase emergency calls in Japan
Samsung to merge payments, password app into 'Samsung Wallet' on Jan 31
CEO Mark Zuckerberg now puts Meta's middle managers on notice: Report
Apple developing iOS 17, likely to be launched this year, says report
Google Meet users can now share access to presented content with attendees
Apple supplier in India begins making parts of AirPods for export
You are here: Home » Technology Â» Launches
Acer launches new laptop with AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor in India
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Acer Aspire 3 laptop with AMD Ryzen 7000 processors launched: Details here

Priced Rs 47,990 onwards, the Aspire 3 laptop is available on Acer exclusive stores, Acer E-store, Acer partner stores, Vijay Sales, and Amazon India

Topics
Acer laptop | Acer | Laptops

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Acer Aspire 3 Laptop
Acer Aspire 3 Laptop

Taiwanese PC maker Acer on Monday launched in India AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors-powered Aspire 3 laptop. Priced Rs 47,990 onwards, the laptop is available on Acer Exclusive Stores, Acer E-store, Acer partner stores, Vijay Sales, and Amazon India.

"The Aspire 3 2023 edition has an attractive design with a stylish metal cover that keeps it sophisticated without sacrificing performance thanks to the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor. Our deep partnership with AMD ensured we co-created one of the best everyday performance laptops in the market,” said Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India.

Acer Aspire 3: Specifications

The Acer Aspire 3 laptop sports a 15.6-inch fullHD screen with Acer BlueLightShield technology, which is said to lower the blue light exposure – responsible for eye fatigue – on users. It features Acer TNR solution, which captures images by detecting and diagnosing noisy pixels and blends into other frames to produce improved quality images – especially in dark screen zones.

The laptop is said to feature an enhanced thermal system with up to 78 per cent increase in fan surface area, compared to last generation model. According to Acer, the new thermal system helps maintain peak performance by controlling component overheating.

The Acer Aspire 3 is a compact laptop. It weighs 1.6 kg and measures 18.9 mm at its thinnest side. It comes in silver colour. It boasts a full-function USB type-C port, Wi-Fi 6E, and HDMI 2.1. On the software side, it features Acer PurifiedVoice with AI noise reduction, which is said to suppress background noise for both users. According to Acer, this noise reduction feature is compatible with external headphones and mics.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Acer laptop

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 14:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU