Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Acer launches Nitro Blaze 7 handheld gaming console: Check specifications

Acer launches Nitro Blaze 7 handheld gaming console: Check specifications

Powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS chip, the Acer Nitro Blaze 7 is the company's first-generation handheld gaming device

Acer Nitro Blaze 7

Acer Nitro Blaze 7

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwanese electronics maker Acer has entered the handheld gaming console segment with the launch of its new Nitro Blaze 7. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 8040 Series processors, the Acer Nitro Blaze 7 handheld gaming device is equipped with 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 2TB of storage. Running on Windows 11, the console features a dedicated Acer Game Space app that offers access to games from various platforms from a unified interface.

The India-specific pricing for the Acer Nitro Blaze 7 has not yet been revealed by the company. However, it will be available soon in the region.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Acer Nitro Blaze 7: Details

Powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS chip, the Acer Nitro Blaze 7 is the company’s first-generation handheld gaming device. The processor enables Ryzen AI, which Acer said optimises performance and responsiveness across games and applications. The processor is paired with 16 GB LPDDR5x memory and up to 2 TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD for storage.

More From This Section

ASUS Vivobook S15 and ProArt PZ13

ASUS brings laptops powered by new Snapdragon X Plus, India launch likely

New MSI laptops

MSI launches business and gaming laptops powered by new Intel AI processors

GoPro HERO and GoPro HERO 13 Black

GoPro launches HERO13 Black, entry-level HERO cameras in India: Details

Samsung Galaxy A06

Samsung Galaxy A06 smartphone launched in India: Check price, specs, more

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold goes on sale in India with introductory offers

Nitro Blaze 7 sports a 7-inch IPS display of Full HD resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The display also gets support for a touch interface. Utilising the integrated graphic processing unit (GPU) on the processor, the device gets support for Radeon Super Resolution, and AMD FreeSync technologies. Radeon Super Resolution upscales lower resolution graphics to a better quality while AMD FreeSync enables variable refresh rate for a smoother gaming experience.

For connectivity, Acer Nitro Blaze 7 gets Wi-Fi 6E support and includes various ports for connecting external devices and accessories. These include a USB Type-C port with USB4 that also supports fast wired charging, and a dedicated MicroSD card slot for expanding storage capacity.
Acer Nitro Blaze 7: Specifications
  • Display: 7-inch IPS display, Full HD (1920x1080) resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, 100 per cent sRGB coverage
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS
  • RAM: 16 GB LPDDR5x
  • Storage: up to 2 TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD
  • Battery: 50.04 Wh Li-Polymer battery
  • Charging: 65 W Type-C
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3
  • Ports: 2 x USB4 (Type-C), Micro SD Card (SD 4.0), 3.5mm audio jack
  • Input: A B X Y buttons, D-Pad, LB/RB Bumpers, LS/RS Sticks, LT/RT Hall effect triggers, Power button with fingerprint reader, volume button, view button, menu button, Acer Game Space button

Also Read

Lenovo Tab P12, Lenovo Tab P12 review, Lenovo tab review, Tab P12 Review, Tab P12, Lenovo Tab, Big screen tablet, android tablet, lenovo tablet big screen

Tablet market grows over 2 times to 1.84 mn, Samsung leads with 48.7% share

Tech wrap Aug 20

Tech wrap Aug 20: India-made iPhone 16 Pro, Sony Bravia 9 mini LED TV, more

Acer Nitro V 16

Acer Nitro V 16 gaming laptop, powered by AMD Ryzen, launched: Details here

Tech Wrap August 14

Tech wrap Aug 14: Google Pixel 9 series, Acer Chromebook Plus, and more

Acer Chromebook Plus 15

Acer launches Chromebook Plus 14 and 15 laptops with built-in AI features

Topics : Acer gaming consoles Gaming Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayHappy Teachers' Day WishesMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon