Tech wrap Aug 14: Google Pixel 9 series, Acer Chromebook Plus, and more

Acer launches Chromebook Plus 14 and 15 laptops with built-in AI features

Taiwanese electronics brand Acer announced the launch of its Chromebook Plus 14 and Chromebook Plus 15 laptops in India on August 14. These laptops feature Google Gemini AI capabilities, including writing assistance, generative wallpapers, and AI backgrounds for video calls. Powered by Intel and AMD processors, the Chromebook Plus series starts at Rs 35,990 and is now available for purchase in the country. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL now available for pre-orders

Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL smartphones are now available for pre-orders in India. The Pixel 9 series, launched globally at the Made by Google event on August 13, includes four models: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. While the base Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro XL models are available for pre-orders, the Pixel 9 Pro and the foldable Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be available at a later date.

In the latest betas of iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia, Apple has introduced the ability to rearrange the iPhone home screen from a supported Mac, as reported by 9to5Mac. Initially, when iPhone Mirroring debuted in beta, there was no support for managing the home screen, but this new functionality changes that. After enabling iPhone Mirroring, users can long-press on the home screen visible on the Mac using either a Mac’s mouse or trackpad. This allows users to rearrange apps, widgets, and other elements directly from their Mac.

Google introduced a suite of new artificial intelligence (AI) features with the Pixel 9 series launch. These new features include the Pixel Screenshot app, Pixel Studio for image generation, enhanced Magic Editor tools, and more. Google also announced that the Pixel 9 smartphones will be the first Android devices to feature Satellite SOS functionality. These AI features will be available on the Pixel 9 smartphones, alongside those released last year with the Pixel 8 series.

Apple is set for a big year in 2024, beginning with the anticipated launch of the iPhone 16 series in September. The new iPhone models are expected to be accompanied by other ecosystem products, including the Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 3, new AirPods models, and more. Additionally, Apple is expected to launch new Mac models later this year, including the M4 chip-powered MacBook Pro.

Samsung's new book-style foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, feels like a more polished version of its predecessor, thanks to minor design adjustments. On the software side, however, there have been significant changes to enhance the user experience, particularly with features tailored to the unique foldable form factor. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 could be among the best foldable smartphones based solely on its software. However, a smartphone's overall performance is judged on the sum of its specifications.

The HONOR 200 Pro is a premium smartphone, boasting sleek design, vibrant display, swift performance, advanced imaging capabilities, and artificial intelligence-powered tools for photo enhancements and file sharing. The smartphone ticks all the right boxes, especially with regard to premium experience, yet could find itself catching up with competition simply because other brands have been there long before HONOR’s entry and users resonate with many of these brands.

Apple’s operations in India saw a significant increase in value to over Rs 2 trillion in FY24, a notable rise from Rs 1.15 trillion in the previous year. This growth was driven by a surge in iPhone production and the domestic sales of MacBooks, iMacs, iPads, Watches, and AirPods, according to a report by The Economic Times.

It’s been a rough six weeks for Nvidia Corp. shareholders. A historic dip that erased record market value from the company was followed by a four-day stretch of stomach-churning volatility. Now, though, signs are emerging the worst might be over.

In a major push towards manufacturing in India, Google has started assembling Pixel 8 phones through Wowtek Technology India Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Bharat FIH, part of the Foxconn group, with a factory in Tamil Nadu.

China's Huawei Technologies is close to introducing a new chip for artificial intelligence use to challenge Nvidia in China amid US sanctions, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

A rare bid to break up Alphabet Inc.’s Google is one of the options being considered by the Justice Department after a landmark court ruling found that the company monopolised the online search market, according to people with knowledge of the deliberations.

Mumbai-based farm-to-fork fruits and vegetable company Pluckk is investing heavily in artificial intelligence-driven solutions for sorting and grading food products such as apples, mangoes, onions, and tomatoes. One of the applications of the computer vision technology and machine learning-based approach is to analyse produce to detect defects such as cuts, cracks, and pressure damage.