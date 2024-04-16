Motorola launches Moto G64 5G smartphone at Rs 14,999 onwards: Details here

China’s Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola on April 16 launched in India the Moto G64. The smartphone launch marks the debut of MediaTek Dimensity 7025 system-on-chip in the country. The phone boasts a display of 120Hz refresh rate, a 6000 mAh battery, and a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation. It is offered in Pearl Blue, Mint Green, and Ice Lilac colours. Below are the details:

Moto G64: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 14,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 16,999

Moto G64: Availability and introductory offers

The Moto G64 5G smartphone will be available from April 23, 12 pm onwards, on the company’s official website and e-commerce platform Flipkart.

As for the introductory offers, customers can avail of a discount of up to Rs 1,100 on HDFC Bank cards. Additionally, customers can avail of an exchange bonus of Rs 1,000 on trade-in deals. There is also an option for an equated monthly instalment plan of up to six months.

Moto G64: Specifications

Motorola said the Moto G64 smartphone is the first smartphone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor. The smartphone is offered with up to 12GB RAM. It boasts a 6000mAh battery, a 6.5-inch LCD display of a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 50MP main camera with OIS.

Offered in Pearl Blue, Mint Green, and Ice Lilac colours, the Moto G64 smartphone features a 3D acrylic glass back and a streamlined camera housing made up of aluminium.