Motorola Edge 50 Ultra with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 unveiled: Details

China’s Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola has unveiled the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, its premium flagship smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 system-on-chip. Like its other premium smartphones, the Edge 50 Ultra boasts Pantone-validated colour themes. The smartphone is offered in real wood and a vegan leather finish.

Alongside the smartphone, Motorola has unveiled the Moto Buds+ wireless earbuds in collaboration with the British audio brand Bose. Motorola said its new wireless earbuds leverage Bose's expertise to offer a premium audio experience, including enhanced Active Noise Cancellation and EQ tuning.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Pricing and availability

Motorola said that the smartphone will be available in the coming weeks in select markets across Asia, Europe, Latin America and Oceania regions. As for the pricing, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra will be available at 999 euros onwards.

Moto Buds+: Pricing and availability

Moto Buds+ are now available in select regions across Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America and Oceania. The company has confirmed that the wireless earbuds will be available in more markets in the coming weeks. The Moto Buds+ are priced at 149 euros onwards.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Details

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra features a sandblasted aluminium frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The smartphone is IP68 rated for resistance against water and dust. The latest flagship smartphone by Motorola boasts a 6.67-inch 1220p pOLED display and Dolby Atmos stereo speaker system.

For imaging, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra sports a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 64MP 3x telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, the smartphone has a 50MP autofocus camera. The imaging system on the Edge 50 Ultra leverages an AI-powered Photo Enhancement Engine, which it said finetunes images for improved clarity, highlights, shadows, colours, and more.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The Edge 50 Ultra is powered by a 4,500mAh battery and supports 125W TurboPower wired charging. Motorola said four minutes of quick charge offers enough juice for an entire day. Additionally, the smartphone supports 50W wireless charging capabilities.

Moto Buds+: Details

Moto Buds+

Motorola’s latest earbuds, the Moto Buds+, have been co-created in partnership with Bose. The company said that the earbuds offer an immersive audio experience with features like Hi-Res Audio, Dynamic Active Noise Cancellation, and more.

The Moto Buds+ also supports the “Dolby Head Tracking” feature, when paired with Motorola’s Dolby Atmos-powered smartphones such as Edge 50 Ultra and Edge 50 Pro smartphones. Dolby Head Tracking offers a more natural and lifelike sound experience by recalibrating the sound according to head movements.