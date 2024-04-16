Withings, French medical-grade health devices maker, announces India foray

French smart health-tracking devices maker Withings has announced its India foray, bringing its range of devices such as hybrid smartwatches, connected smart scales, and blood pressure monitors to the country. The company said that these devices will make health tracking more accessible and convenient for individuals.

“At Withings, we are dedicated to democratising access to transformative health technologies,” said President and founder of Withings, Eric Carreel. “What makes us unique is our capacity to capture real-life data, as seamless as it should be. There’s no other smartwatch on the market that can track clinical biomarkers like we do with a 30-day battery life. With the launch of our products and services in India, we are thrilled to provide those unique tools and insights to empower millions of individuals to lead healthier lives.”

Withings devices: Availability

Withings devices are available in India through Luxury Personified, which is also a distributor of choice for other global premium brands such as Dyson, Sonos, Marshall, GoPro, and more. Luxury Personified offers its products through multiple retail channels including Croma, Reliance Digital, 24 Seven, and more.

Withings offerings in the Indian market

In the smartwatch category, Withings is offering its ScanWatch 2 and Scan Watch Light. Withings said that its hybrid connected watches are designed to continuously track heart rate and its fluctuations. These watches, Withings said, can conduct medical-grade electrocardiograms for early detection of various medical conditions such as atrial fibrillation, along with tracking blood oxygen levels.

Alongside smart watches, Withings is offering its Body Smart and Body Scan smart scales in India. According to Withings, these smart connected scales provide exclusive insights into parameters such as pulse wave velocity. The company said that its range of smart scales goes beyond basic body composition measurements and offers information related to users' cardiovascular health, and warning of arterial stiffness, often associated with hypertension.

Withings also makes blood pressure monitors, but these are not part of its India portfolio since these are pending for regulatory clearances. The company said that the blood pressure monitors will be soon available in the Indian market.