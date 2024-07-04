Motorola Razr 50 Ultra foldable smartphone launched in India: Price, specs

China’s Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola on July 4 launched the Razr 50 Ultra in India. Unveiled last month, the flip-style foldable smartphone boasts a full-sized cover display with support for Google Gemini assistant for easy access without necessitating the phone unfolding. Other notable upgrades include a dual-camera system with a 2x zoom telephoto paired with main wide-angle sensor, and IPX8 rating for water resistance.

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is offered in 12GB RAM and 512GB on-board storage configuration in India at Rs 99,999. The flip-style foldable phone comes bundled with Moto Buds Plus earphones.

As for the introductory offers, customers can avail a limited period discount of Rs 5,000 in addition to an instant cashback of Rs 5,000 from select banks. There is also an option for no-cost equated monthly instalment (EMI) plan for up to 18 months.

Price: Rs 99,999

Limited period discount: Rs 5,000

Bank discount: Rs 5,000

Net-effective price: Rs 89,999

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: Availability





The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra smartphone will be available in India starting from Amazon Prime Day Sale period, which commences from July 20. The smartphone will also be available on Motorola India website and select retail outlets including Reliance Digital.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: AI features

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra offers artificial intelligence features, powered by Google Gemini. These include Magic Eraser, which allows users to remove unwanted objects from an image; Photo Unblur for image sharpening; and Portrait Light for enhancing the lighting and background for better portrait shots. The smartphone also gets support for Gemini assistant on the cover display, allowing users to prompt the AI-powered assistant without having to flip open the phone.

In addition to these Gemini AI features, the Razr 50 Ultra features the company’s own moto AI features. This includes generative AI tools such as AI Magic Canvas, which allows users to generate images using text prompts; and Style Sync to generate custom wallpapers. Motorola has also incorporated moto AI features into the Razr 50 Ultra’s camera system. Some of these features include AI Action Shot which optimises shots for motion capturing, AI Adaptive Stabilization that uses AI to recognize movement while filming, and adjusts the stabilisation. Additionally, the AI Photo Enhancement Engine improves the dynamic range of the shots for more detailed images.

