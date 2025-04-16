Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / HP launches OMEN MAX 16 gaming laptop with AI performance enhancement tools

HP launches OMEN MAX 16 gaming laptop with AI performance enhancement tools

HP OMEN MAX 16 gaming laptop starts at Rs 3,09,999 and is now available on the brand's online store and e-commerce platform Amazon India

HP OMEN MAX 16 laptop

HP OMEN MAX 16 laptop

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

HP has unveiled new additions to its OMEN line-up with the launch of the HP OMEN MAX 16 laptop in India. This 16-inch gaming laptop is powered by Intel’s 24-core Ultra 9-275HX processor and comes equipped with NVIDIA’s RTX 5080 GPU. According to the company, the new gaming laptop blends top-tier hardware with AI-driven optimisations to deliver an enhanced gaming experience.   
 

HP OMEN MAX 16: Price and availability

 
HP OMEN MAX 16 gaming laptop starts at Rs 3,09,999 and is available in Shadow Black colour only. The laptop is now available for purchase on the brand’s online store and e-commerce platform Amazon India.  ALSO READ | iQOO Z10 with 7300 mAh battery goes on sale in India: Price, offers, more
 
 

HP OMEN MAX 16: Details

 
A key highlight of the HP OMEN MAX 16 is its AI-powered performance optimisation. HP claims that gamers can use OMEN AI to automatically adjust system settings for smoother gameplay and better frame rates. It also supports personalised tuning profiles designed for individual games. Over time, OMEN AI learns from gaming patterns to intelligently fine-tune the OS, hardware, and in-game settings for improved efficiency.   
  Additionally, the laptop features the OMEN Gaming Hub, which enhances the gaming setup beyond performance tweaks. This includes OMEN Light Studio, allowing per-key RGB lighting customisation and an optional RGB light bar for immersive aesthetics.   
Other notable features include a Full HD IR camera with Windows Hello support, along with a built-in physical privacy shutter for added security.  ALSO READ | MacBook Air M4 review: Efficient, fast, and ahead of Windows competition
 

HP OMEN MAX 16: Specifications

  • Display: 16-inch IPS display, WQXGA resolution,  60-240Hz refresh rate, 500 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9
  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 (16 GB)
  • RAM: 32GB DDR5
  • Storage: 1TB SSD
  • OS: Windows 11 Home
  • Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge), 1x USB Type-A (HP Sleep and Charge), 1x USB Type-A, 1x AC smart pin, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x headphone/microphone combo, 1x RJ-45

More From This Section

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus starts at Rs 22,999: Check specs, features and more

iQOO Z10, Z10x smartphones

iQOO Z10 and Z10x phones with segment-leading battery specs launched: Price

Xiaomi X Pro QLED TV

Xiaomi X Pro series QLED TVs launched in India: Check price, offers, more

Vivo V50e (Image: Vivo)

Vivo V50e smartphone with AI-powered tools launched: Price, specs, and more

Lumio Vision 9 QD-Mini LED TV

Lumio launches Vision 7 and Vision 9 smart TVs: Features, pricing, offers

Topics : HP Gaming Laptops

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchWaqf Amendment Act hearing LIVELatest News LIVECBSE Board Result 2025DC vs RR Pitch ReportGarena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon