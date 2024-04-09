Sensex (    %)
                             
Asus opens pre-bookings for ZenBook Duo in India, launch set for April 16

On the ZenBook Duo pre-book orders, Asus is offering 2-year warranty extension and 3-year local accidental damage protection. Moreover, the company is bundling its ProArt Mouse at no additional cost

ASUS Zenbook DUO

Harsh Shivam
Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Asus has started taking pre-booking for the ZenBook Duo laptop in India. The Taiwanese electronics maker has scheduled the launch of its novel dual-touchscreen laptop for April 16. Unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in February, the laptop will be powered by Intel Core Ultra 9 processor. Below are the details:
Asus ZenBook Duo: Pre-booking details
The Asus ZenBook Duo is available for pre-booking until April 15. Customers can pre-book the device by paying Rs 1 on Asus exclusive stores, Asus eSHOP, and e-commerce platforms Amazon India and Flipkart.
Asus ZenBook Duo: Details
The Asus ZenBook Duo boasts two 14-inch FHD+ OLED touchscreen of 60Hz refresh rate. The laptop is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and features a lightweight (1.35kg) all-metal design. The laptop is already available in the US, and the Indian version is expected to be along the same lines. Below are the specifications based on US model:
Processor:  Intel Core Ultra 9 185H
  • Graphics: Intel Arc Graphics
  • RAM: 32GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 1TB M.2 NVMe PCle 4.0 SSD
  • Display: 2x 14-inch FHD+ OLED touchscreen, 60Hz refresh rate, Stylus support
  • Ports: 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x 3.5mm audio Jack
  • Keyboard: Detachable keyboard, 1.4mm Key travel
  • Camera: FHD Camera wit IR sensor
  • Battery: 75Whrs, 4-cell Li-ion
  • Charging: Type-C, 65W

Topics : Asus Asus laptops Laptops Technology

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

