Dell launches Copilot Plus AI PCs in XPS, Inspiron line: Price, specs, more

Dell on July 16 launched its maiden Copilot Plus AI PCs in India, powered by the Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus chips. The new Dell XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus laptops are the first by US-based PC maker based on Microsoft's new Copilot Plus PC platform, which brings exclusive artificial intelligence features. The new platform leverages the integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) of the Qualcomm processors for processing artificial intelligence workloads. Dell XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus: Price, availability Dell XPS 13: From Rs 1,39,990 to Rs 1,69,990

From Rs 1,39,990 to Rs 1,69,990 Dell Inspiron 14 Plus: From Rs 1,15,590 to Rs 1,19,590 Both the XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus laptops are now available in India on the company’s official website, DES, e-commerce platform Amazon, and at select retail outlets such as Croma, Reliance Retail, and Vijay Sale. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Dell XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus: Introductory offers

Dell XPS 13

Cashback of up to Rs 10,000 on select banks

One-year extended warranty for Rs 4,999

Da Milano bag for Rs 999

No-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) plans with select banks

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus

Cashback of up to Rs 5,000 on select banks

One-year extended warranty for Rs 999

Sennheiser headset for Rs 1,999

No-cost EMI plans with select banks

Dell XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus: AI features

Dell has announced that both the XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus laptops come with AI-powered features that utilise the AI processing capabilities of the Qualcomm Snapdragon X series chips. These features include:

Cocreator: the Cocreator feature uses generative AI to compile text prompts provided by the user along with a rough layout that they draw to generate a full image. Additionally, users can also make changes to the images in real-time.

Live Captions: The Live Caption feature allows users to translate any live or pre-recorded audio in real-time. The company said that the feature works with video calls and can translate 44 languages into English.

In addition to these AI features, the laptops also get Windows Studio effects for adjusting the lighting, adding backgrounds, and filters during video calls.

Dell XPS 13: Specifications

Display: up to 13.4-inch 3K OLED display

Processor: up to Qualcomm Snapdragon X1 Elite (25.5W)

GPU: Integrated Qualcomm Adreno

RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x / 32GB LPDDR5x

Storage: 512GB / 1TB PCIe 4 SSD

Battery: 55Whr

Charging: 60W through USB-C

Ports: 2x USB Type-C (40Gbps, Power Delivery, and DisplayPort)

Camera: FHD

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus: Specifications