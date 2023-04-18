close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Asus launches enterprise-centric laptops in ExpertBook series: Details here

Powered by 12th Generation Intel Core processors, the ExpertBook B1402 and B1502 are custom-configurable laptops in slender form factor with military-grade durability

BS Web Team New Delhi
ASUS

ASUS

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 2:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Expanding its line-up of enterprise-centric laptops in India, Taiwanese electronics maker Asus on Tuesday launched the ExpertBook B1402 (14-inch) and ExpertBook B1502 (15.6). Asus said the ExpertBook B1402 and B1502 are slim, light, and versatile laptops tailored for enterprises and small-medium businesses.
“At Asus, our vision is to innovate solutions and equip our business customers with the latest and meaningful technologies to help them stay ahead of the curve.  We are excited to introduce the latest segment leading and true game changer ExpertBook B1402 and B1502, laptops that are built to perform and engineered to endure,” said Dinesh Sharma, ASUS India.

Powered by 12th Generation Intel Core processors, the ExpertBook B1402 and B1502 are custom-configurable laptops. According to Asus, these laptops boast a thin design with military-grade durable construction.
Part of the ExpertBook B1 series, the B1402 and B1502 laptops feature dual-vented exhausts for thermal management, PCIe Gen 4 Solid-State Drives for fast transfer speeds, dual USB-C ports for connectivity and charging, a full-size rigid RJ-45 port with status LEDs for wired internet connectivity, 180-degree lay-flat hinges for convenience, NumberPad 2.0 (on the touchpad of 14-inch screen version), and up to fullHD IPS anti-glare.

According to Asus, the ExpertBook B1402 and B1502 offer superior and modern I/O ports ranging from high-speed USB-C that allows for high-speed data transfer and allows for fast-charging via a 65W USB-C adapter and offers display-out and power delivery. The laptops feature full-sized ports such as USB-A ports, and HDMI.

Also Read

Asus expands enterprise-centric ExpertBook line with 6 new laptops: Details

Dell launches Inspiron 14 series laptops with latest Intel, AMD processors

Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip review: Capable work laptop for people on-the-go

CES 2023: Intel announces 13th Gen Core mobile processors for ultra-laptops

MSI unveils 13th Gen Intel Core powered laptops with Nvidia RTX 40 GPUs

TPV Technology launches Philips TAB8967 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos soundbar: Details

Samsung launches Galaxy M14 5G smartphone with 6000 mAh battery: Details

Asus launches ROG Phone 7 series gaming smartphones: Price, specs, and more

Jabra launches Elite 4 earphones with multipoint connectivity, ANC and more

Xiaomi launches Smart TV X Pro series, Air Purifier 4, Robot Vacuum, & more

Topics : Asus | Asustek | Asus laptops | Laptops

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 2:30 PM IST

Google's monopoly delayed innovations like AI-based ChatGPT, DOJ says

ChatGPT
3 min read

WhatsApp users need to switch on old phone to use app on new device

WhatsApp
2 min read

Microsoft adds AI-powered Bing to SwiftKey keyboard app for Android, iPhone

SwiftKey, Microsoft, Bing AI
2 min read

Wagering barred in all forms games, be it game of skill or chance: MoS IT

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
3 min read

Asus launches ROG Phone 7 series gaming smartphones: Price, specs, and more

Asus ROG Phone 7 series
2 min read

Q4 results: Infosys slashes FY24 revenue growth guidance to 4-7%

Infosys
4 min read

Stock of this conductor manufacturer has zoomed 100% in 2.5 months

bull, markets, shares, stocks, bse, growth, sensex, nse
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Can a CEO change impact a company's stock performance? Some insights here

Boardroom, management, india inc, corporate, companies, firms
3 min read

Infosys Q4 results: Net profit rises 7.8% to Rs 6,128 cr; revenue up 16%

Infosys Limited Corporate Head Office
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Renuka, EID Parry: Sugar stocks to sweeten as global prices hit 11 yr-high

sugar
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon