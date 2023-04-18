TPV Technology launches Philips TAB8967 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos soundbar: Details

“There has been an exponential growth in the soundbar market. Consumers are becoming more discerning about audio quality and seek out products that can enhance their entertainment experience. Keeping this in mind, we have introduced this new premium soundbar, that will offer consumers true surround sound experience with breathtakingly real sound flows,” said Piush Sharma, India Business Head, Philips TV and Audio Business, TPV Technology.

TPV Technology, Philips brand licensee in India, on Tuesday launched in India the Philips TAB8967 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos soundbar at Rs 44,990. The soundbar is available for purchase online on select e-commerce platforms and offline at select retail stores.