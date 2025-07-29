Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Skullcandy brings back Icon headphones, this time with ANC: Price, features

Skullcandy brings back Icon headphones, this time with ANC: Price, features

Skullcandy revives its classic Icon line with the new Icon ANC headphones, offering up to sixty-hour battery life, active noise cancellation, and water resistance

Harsh Shivam
Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

US-based audio brand Skullcandy has brought back its iconic Icon line of headphones with the launch of the new Icon ANC on-ear headphones — nearly two decades after the original debuted. The refreshed model comes equipped with active noise cancellation and promises up to sixty hours of battery life on a single charge. The company also said that it comes with a sweat and water resistant design.

Skullcandy Icon ANC: Price and availability

Skullcandy said that the Icon ANC headphones are now available at a special launch price of Rs 8,999 on the company’s website and select retailers across India. The headphones are offered in both Black and Bone colourways.
 

Skullcandy Icon ANC: Details

According to Skullcandy, the Icon ANC headphones are built to be an everyday companion, aiming to balance style with functionality. They feature Active Noise Cancellation to block out background noise for an immersive audio experience. For situations where users need to stay tuned into their surroundings, the headphones also offer an adjustable Stay-Aware Mode.

The headphones work with the Skullcandy app, which enables users to access a custom equaliser and toggle between preset sound profiles like Music, Bass Boost, and Podcast. A dedicated Low Latency Audio Mode is also available to enhance the gaming experience by reducing audio delay.
 
Additional features include support for Google Fast Pair for quicker device connections and Spotify Tap for instant access to music. The Icon ANC headphones also support multi-point connectivity, allowing them to be paired with multiple devices simultaneously.
As for battery life, Skullcandy claims up to sixty hours of playtime with Active Noise Cancellation turned off, and up to fifty hours when it is on. The headphones also support fast charging, delivering up to four hours of usage from just ten minutes of charging. With an IPX4 rating, they are designed to withstand splashes and sweat.

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

