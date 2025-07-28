Monday, July 28, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 14 SE 5G at Rs 14,999: Specs, offers, and more

Xiaomi debuts Redmi Note 14 SE 5G in India with MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra, 50MP Sony camera, 120Hz AMOLED display, and Dolby Atmos stereo speakers

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G ( Image: Xiaomi)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

Xiaomi has expanded its Redmi Note 14 series in India with the launch of the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G, priced at Rs 14,999. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset, the smartphone comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone joins the Redmi Note 14, Note 14 Pro, and Note 14 Pro+ models already available in the market.

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G: Price and colour

  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 14,999
  • Colour: Crimson Red, Mystique White, and Titan Black

Availability and offers

The smartphone will go on sale starting August 7 via Xiaomi’s official website, Flipkart, and select retail stores. As part of the launch offer, buyers can avail a bank discount of Rs 1,000 on select cards. 
 

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G: Details

The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 2100 nits. The display also features in-display fingerprint scanning and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

On the camera front, the device boasts a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a macro sensor. 
  It packs a 5110mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. For audio, it offers Dolby Atmos-tuned dual stereo speakers along with a 3.5mm headphone jack, aiming to deliver a more immersive sound experience.
 

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G: Specifications

  • Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 2100 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP Sony LYT-600 (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide + macro lens
  • Battery: 5110mAh
  • Charging: 45W wired fast charging
  • Audio: Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers, 3.5mm headphone jack

Topics : Xiaomi Redmi Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 xiaomi phones

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

