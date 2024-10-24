Garmin launches Fenix 8 Series GPS smartwatches in India: Check price, more

Business Standard
The Garmin Fenix 8 Series is available for purchase in India at a starting price of Rs 86,990 on the Garmin India website and at select retail stores

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 1:15 PM IST

Garmin has announced the launch of the Fenix 8 Series in India. The company states that the Fenix 8 Series is its next-generation line of premium multisport GPS smartwatches, specifically designed to meet the demands of athletes and adventure enthusiasts, offering advanced training modules and tracking capabilities. Garmin has also introduced a personalised application tailored for coaches and athletes.
Garmin Fenix 8 Series: Price and availability
 
The Garmin Fenix 8 Series is available for purchase in India at a starting price of Rs 86,990 on the Garmin India website and at select retail stores. Garmin is offering a two-year warranty on the smartwatches.
 
 
Garmin Fenix 8 Series: Details

The Garmin Fenix 8 Series features two display options: an AMOLED display and a solar-charging lens with an always-on feature. The AMOLED display is offered in three sizes: 43mm, 47mm, or 51mm, while the solar model comes in 47mm or 51mm. Garmin claims a battery life of up to 29 days in smartwatch mode for the AMOLED model and up to 48 days for the solar model.
 
The Garmin Fenix 8 offers a daily training readiness score and Body Battery score, along with metrics such as endurance score, hill score, VO2 max, and training status. The smartwatch also includes advanced strength training features, 40-meter dive capabilities, a built-in speaker and microphone for smooth communication, and supports voice assistant, voice command, and voice notes. It offers PacePro for GPS-based pace guidance and ClimbPro for real-time updates on climbs. The watch provides personalised daily workouts, free Garmin Coach plans, and a race widget for tailored training tips. It tracks workouts with animated sessions available on-screen.
The smartwatch comes with a 40-meter dive-rated case and features leak-proof metal buttons and a sensor guard, which the company claims has been tested to military standards for thermal, shock, and water resistance. Health monitoring tools include Pulse Ox and Body Battery, while mapping features allow users to navigate without internet connectivity.
 
The Garmin Fenix 8 enables users to make calls directly from the watch when paired with a compatible smartphone and allows for brightness adjustments directly from the display. The Garmin Messenger app facilitates two-way text messaging from the watch.
 

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 1:14 PM IST

