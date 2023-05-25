close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sony announces Project Q handheld device for PS5, to launch later this year

Sony has finally revealed the first look of a new handheld device for playing PS5 games via remote play over wi-fi which will hit the market soon

IANS New Delhi
Sony

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 12:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sony has finally revealed the first look of a new handheld device for playing PS5 games via remote play over wi-fi which will hit the market soon.

The 'Project Q' dedicated device, launching later this year, enables people to play any compatible game installed on PS5 console using Remote Play over Wi-Fi2.

"With a vibrant 8-inch LCD screen capable of up to 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second, the device delivers crisp visuals and smooth gameplay streamed from your PS5 when you're away from your TV," the company said in a statement.

All of the buttons and features of the DualSense wireless controller, including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback are featured on the device.

"It also highlights the tremendous popularity and power of the PS5 as the global development community rallies to push its advanced capabilities to the limit," said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment.

"We're investing heavily in the future with innovative best-in-class hardware like PlayStation VR2 and the newly revealed Project Q, and our expansion into PC, Mobile and Live Service gaming is transforming how and where our content can be enjoyed," he added during an event.

Also Read

Sony to launch 'PlayStation 5 Pro' gaming console in 2024: Report

Sony-owned Guerrilla confirms new multiplayer Horizon game on Twitter

Sony introduces 'Accessibility Tags' for PS5 consoles to give insights

CES 2023: Sony unveils PS5 accessibility controller kit for disabled gamers

Bethesda softworks' three future games will be Xbox-exclusive: Microsoft

Dish TV's minority shareholders reach out to ministry on EGM delay

DGCI asks labs to priortise mandatory testing of cough syrup before exports

Ola Electric gears up for India's largest automotive IPO by early 2024

Tata Electronic plans to bolster presence in electronics, semiconductor biz

CPP Investments' India portfolio crosses $14.77-billion mark: Report

PlayStation's first-ever official wireless earbuds were also revealed, bringing next-generation audio immersion to PS5 as well as PC, along with connectivity to smartphones via Bluetooth.

Launching later this year, the earbuds will feature new wireless technology, and will deliver lossless audio with low latency for a high-quality audio experience.

The company also showcased an array of new and upcoming PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR2, and PC titles.

The software lineup paid tribute to gaming's rich history as well, featuring iconic game franchises like Metal Gear Solid and Resident Evil, and sequels to fan favourites like Dragon's Dogma, Alan Wake and Arizona Sunshine.

"Our fans expect and deserve a steady cadence of amazing content. Today's presentation demonstrates our unwavering commitment to offering them the best and most varied catalog of games possible," said Ryan.

The event culminated with a new in-depth preview of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the action blockbuster from Insomniac Games coming to PlayStation 5 this fall.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sony Markets

First Published: May 25 2023 | 12:18 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Dish TV's minority shareholders reach out to ministry on EGM delay

Dish TV
2 min read

DGCI asks labs to priortise mandatory testing of cough syrup before exports

India cough syrup, new drug policy
3 min read
Premium

Ola Electric gears up for India's largest automotive IPO by early 2024

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Tata Electronic plans to bolster presence in electronics, semiconductor biz

tata, tata group
2 min read

Oil India Q4 net up 9.7% to Rs 1,789 cr; sees double-digit revenue growth

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
1 min read

Most Popular

Premium

Abu Dhabi funds, Hinduja group could invest in Adani firms' share sale

Adani
3 min read

LIC Q4 Results: Consolidated PAT rises 5.5 folds YoY to Rs 13,190.8 cr

LIC
3 min read
Premium

SoftBank eyes five Indian start-ups; may invest up to $100 mn in each

Softbank
3 min read

Nykaa Q4 results: Net profit falls 71%, revenue from operations up 33%

Nykaa, beauty care products
1 min read
Premium

IBM expanding in tier-2, tier-3 locations in the country: IBM India MD

Sandip Patel, IMB India MD
9 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon