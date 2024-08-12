Sony launches Bravia 8 OLED TV series in India at Rs 219,990 onwards

Sony has launched the Bravia 8 OLED TV series in India, featuring Studio Calibrated Mode to offer image quality as intended by content creators. The Bravia 8 series is powered by the AI Processor XR, which the company claims optimises experiences by understanding human perception of sight and sound. The TV series supports Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos surround sound.

Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV series: Price and availability Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp K-65XR80 (65-inch): Rs 314,990

K-55XR80 (55-inch): Rs 219,990 The Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV series is now available in India across Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals. Sony is also offering a two-year warranty on the Bravia 8 series.

Sony Bravia 8 Series TV: Details

In addition to the existing Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode and Sony Pictures Core Calibrated Mode, the Bravia 8 series supports a new Prime Video Calibrated Mode. Sony said this mode not only reproduces the image quality intended by film content creators on the Amazon Prime streaming platform but also automatically calibrates picture quality for live sports.

Powered by the AI Processor XR, which Sony said processes data similarly to a human brain, the Bravia 8 series OLED TVs offer features such as XR 4K Upscaling technology that enhances 2K resolution content to near true 4K quality. Other features include XR Contrast Booster, which precisely controls light for deeper blacks and brighter whites, XR OLED Motion, which keeps fast-moving sequences smooth, and XR Clear Image, which reduces noise and blur through dynamic frame analysis.

In the audio department, the Bravia 8 series TVs feature Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, where actuators behind the screen vibrate and turn it into a speaker for a more immersive experience. Additionally, tweeters turn every part of the screen into speakers, emitting sound from the exact place where the action takes place.

Sony also mentioned that it has optimised the Bravia 8 series for gaming. The TVs include features such as Auto HDR Tone Mapping, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), which users can utilise when playing games on the PlayStation 5 gaming console.