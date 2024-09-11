Business Standard
JioPhone Prima 2, powered by Qualcomm chip, launched: Check price, features

The JioPhone Prima 2 is priced at Rs 2,799 and is available on e-commerce platform Amazon. The feature phone is offered in Luxe Blue colour

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 11:17 AM IST

Reliance Industries Limited has launched the JioPhone Prima 2, a feature phone powered by a Qualcomm chip. This budget 4G feature phone runs on KaiOS and includes apps such as YouTube, Facebook, and Google Assistant. In addition to JioCinema and JioChat, the device also supports UPI and Scan QR Payments with JioPay.

The instant messaging app WhatsApp is not available on the device, as Meta has removed WhatsApp support from KaiOS. The JioPhone Prima 2 now allows direct video calling without the need for a third-party app, a feature missing in its predecessor. The feature phone supports 23 different languages.
JioPhone Prima 2: Price and availability

The JioPhone Prima 2 is priced at Rs 2,799 and is available on the e-commerce platform Amazon. It is offered in Luxe Blue colour.

JioPhone Prima 2: Specifications

The JioPhone Prima 2 features a 2.4-inch curved display and is powered by a Qualcomm chipset, paired with 512MB RAM and 4GB internal storage. The phone is equipped with a replaceable 2,000mAh battery.

The device includes front and rear cameras and supports FM radio. It also features a 3.5mm audio jack and a microSD card slot. The handset measures 12.34 x 5.55 x 1.51 cm and weighs 120 grams.
The JioPhone Prima 2 is compatible only with the Jio network. Jio provides exclusive recharge options for JioPhones, starting at Rs 91 for 28 days, which includes 100MB of daily data and unlimited calls. Other plans include the Rs 152 option, offering 0.5GB of 4G data per day for 28 days, and a yearly plan priced at Rs 895, which provides 2GB of data every 28 days for a total validity of 336 days.

Topics : Reliance Jio Reliance JioPhone feature phone

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 10:46 AM IST

