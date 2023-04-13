Jabra launches Elite 4 earphones with multipoint connectivity, ANC and more



“With the evolving world, the needs and expectations of contemporary earbud users have expanded, and they seek technology that delivers a holistic experience fulfilling their work as well as play needs without giving up on the key aspects. The latest Jabra Elite 4 keep up with these needs, enabling users to truly focus, connect, and make calls without interruptions,” said Ashish Srivastava, Country Marketing Manager – India & SAARC at Jabra. Danish audio accessories maker Jabra on Thursday launched in India its Elite 4 true wireless earbuds at Rs 9,999. The Elite 4 earbuds will be available on Amazon India, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance and Jabra authorized resellers from April 14.



The earbuds boast Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology, which filters out the ambient noise for distraction free experience in loud environments. Besides, the Elite 4 have four-microphone call technology and 6mm speakers. The earbuds are supported by Jabra Sound+ smartphone app for additional features and personalised experience. The Elite 4 support Bluetooth Multipoint connectivity for users to connect the earphone with up to two different devices simultaneously. The earbuds support Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair protocols for easy pairing process on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other supported devices.

According to Jabra, the Elite 4 last for 5.5 hours of play time and 22 hours with the case (28 hours with ANC off). The earbuds are IP55 rated for resistance against dust and water. They come in four colours -- dark gray, navy, lilac, and light beige.

