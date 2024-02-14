HTech to debut HONOR X9b 5G smartphone in India on Feb 15: What to expect

HTech is set to bring to India the HONOR X9b 5G smartphone on February 15. Alongside, the Indian start-up will launch the HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X5 and HONOR CHOICE Watch. Ahead of the launch, HTech has confirmed details of the upcoming smartphone such as the chip of choice and the operating system. Here is a roundup of everything the company has confirmed about the devices so far:

HONOR X9b 5G: Specification

The HONOR X9b 5G has a 6.78-inch display of 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rates. The display supports pulse-width modulation (PWM) dimming technology that, HTech said, keeps the display flickering within a safe zone to reduce eye discomfort.

HTech has been advertising the durability side of the smartphone with focus on display technologies. According to HTech, the HONOR X9b has a three-layer protective construction which incorporates partial reinforcements. Besides, there is HONOR’s Ultra-Bounce Anti-drop display technology that the company claims provides resistance against drops from up to 1.5 metres. Additionally, the HONOR X9b is rated IP53 for water and dust resistance. HTech is also offering a one-time screen replacement program for a period of six months without any additional cost.

In the performance department, the HONOR X9b is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip. It would be offered in up to 8GB RAM. HTech has confirmed a 5,800 mAh battery, which it said has received Gold Label standard from the DXOMARK.

As for the software, HT said the Honor X9b will boot Android 13 operating system with company’s MagicOS 7.2 UI layered on top that has several advanced features such as MagicText, which lets users extract texts from images.

Imaging on the HONOR X9b would be covered by a triple-camera setup, featuring 108-megapixel primary sensor.

HTech has confirmed that the smartphone will be offered in midnight black and sunrise orange colours with frosted glass back on the former and vegan leather back panel on the latter.

HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X5: Details

HTech has confirmed that the HONOR CHOICE earbuds X5 will feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 30dB. HTech said that the earbuds will offer 35 hours of battery. The company said that the earbuds will offer an ergonomic in-ear design and will support HONOR AI Space app for additional customisation options.

HONOR CHOICE Watch: Details

HTech has confirmed that the upcoming HONOR CHOICE Watch will sport a 1.95-inch AMOLED display. It will have a built-in GPS and support for HONOR Health App. According to HTech, the smartwatch will last up to 12 days on a single charge. The supported Health App features would include various workout modes and provision to track and monitor outdoor and fitness activities. Additionally, the smartwatch will come with 5ATM of water resistance.