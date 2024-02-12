Sensex (    %)
                        
Samsung Galaxy Book4 series now available for pre-reserve in India: Details

The Galaxy Book4 series encompasses three models, the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, the Galaxy Book 4 Pro and the Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 3:15 PM IST

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series is now available for pre-reserve in India. Pre-reserved customers will be eligible for early access and exclusive offers on purchasing the Galaxy Book 4 series, said Samsung in a press note.
Unveiled last year in December, the Galaxy Book 4 series made its way into the South Korean market last month and is gradually arriving in more regions.
Customers can pre-reserve the Galaxy Book 4 series notebooks on Samsung’s official website, Samsung Exclusive stores, and select retail outlets and e-commerce platforms at Rs 1,999. On pre-reserve orders, Samsung is offering benefits worth Rs 5,000.
The Galaxy Book 4 series encompasses three models, the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, the Galaxy Book 4 Pro and the Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360.  The Galaxy Book 4 Ultra is offered in 16-inch display and moonstone grey colour. The Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 is offered in 16-inch touchscreen display for two-in-one utility and in platinum silver and moonstone grey colours. The Galaxy Book 4 Pro is offered in 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes and moonstone grey and platinum silver colour options.
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series: Specifications
The Galaxy Book 4 series is powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processor. Samsung said it is bringing built-in AI capabilities with these notebooks. The laptops get up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, enabling generative AI-based creation tools backed by NVIDIA Studio technology. The laptops also bring improved gaming capabilities powered by NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology for creating higher quality images for over 500 ray-traced games and applications.
The Galaxy Book 4 series features a Dynamic AMOLED 2X touch screen with Vision Booster technology that uses an intelligent outdoor algorithm to enhance visibility and colour reproduction in bright conditions. Additionally, it also features Anti-Reflective technology for reducing screen reflections. In the Audio department, the laptops feature a quad-speaker setup powered by AKG supporting Dolby Atmos.
Other notable features include dedicated Samsung Knox security chip that secures critical system data separately. The Ultra model will also sports a new optimal cooling system, including a wider vapour chamber and a dual-fan with an uneven blade spacing design for keeping the thermals in check while producing less noise.

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 3:15 PM IST

