iPhone 16 series to AirPods 4: Highlights from Apple 'It's Glowtime' event

Apple , on September 9, announced the iPhone 16 series, calling it the beginning of an exciting new era that raises the bar of what the iPhone can do. Alongside the iPhones, the US-based technology giant unveiled two new wireless earbuds in the AirPods 4 series, the Watch Series 10 smartwatch, and new features coming to the Watch Ultra 2 and AirPods Max. Below is a detailed roundup of everything announced at the "It's Glowtime" event: iPhone 16 series Tim Cook described the iPhone 16 series as a leap into an exciting new era, emphasising that these are the first iPhones designed from the ground up with artificial intelligence (AI) as a core element. Powered by the new Apple A18 chip, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models are said to push the boundaries of smartphone capabilities with on-device AI, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and superior performance efficiency.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus

The iPhone 16 series comes in two sizes: the standard 6.1-inch iPhone 16 and the larger 6.7-inch iPhone 16 Plus. Both models feature a refreshed aluminium design with a vibrant colour-infused back glass. The devices are water and dust resistant and feature a glass ceramic display, offering protection and enhanced durability.

The display boasts 2000 nits peak brightness, while the screen can also dim down to a minimal 1 nit for low-light situations. New hardware includes an Action Button, and a Camera Control button with integrated Google Lens and ChatGPT for new Visual Intelligence feature, which will be available on later dates.

Performance is driven by the Apple A18 chip, built on a second-generation 3nm process, with a 6-core CPU and a 5-core GPU. With 17 per cent more memory bandwidth, this new architecture enables advanced machine learning tasks and large generative AI models, utilising a 16-core neural engine for optimised performance. Apple claims it delivers 30 per cent faster processing and 40 per cent faster graphics compared to its predecessor, all while being 30 per cent more power-efficient.

Camera advancements include a 48MP main camera with sensor-shift optical image stabilisation (OIS), an ultra-wide camera with autofocus, and a 2x telephoto option enabled by the main sensor. The iPhone 16 supports 4K 60fps videos in Dolby Vision, and introduces Spatial Capture, allowing users to record immersive videos and photos designed for use with Apple Vision Pro.

Prices start at $799 for the iPhone 16 and $899 for the iPhone 16 Plus.

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max

The premium iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models (6.3-inch and 6.9-inch, respectively) showcase innovations both inside and out, said Apple. Notably, they have thinner display borders, offer ProMotion technology with a 120Hz refresh rate, and are protected by Ceramic Shield glass. These models use Grade 5 Titanium for the chassis, offering a durable yet lightweight design, complemented by a micro-blasted texture and a new Desert Titanium colourway.

At the core of these Pro models is the A18 Pro chip, which powers 35 trillion operations per second with its 16-core neural engine. The 6-core GPU supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing, improving graphic rendering in games and apps. The 6-core CPU has two performance cores and four efficiency cores, enhancing overall efficiency.

On the camera front, both Pro models come equipped with a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera with autofocus, and an upgraded 5x telephoto lens. They introduce new Photographic Styles and the ability to shoot in 4K 120fps slow-motion with Dolby Vision, ProRes, and LOG formats. The Pro models also offer studio-quality microphones for improved audio capture, as well as a new Audio Mix feature for more dynamic sound recording.

With faster MagSafe charging and support for Qi2 wireless charging, these Pro models cater to users looking for a premium experience. Apple also highlighted upcoming features for the Camera Control button, which will be updated later this year for enhanced functionality.

Apple Intelligence

A central theme of the event was Apple’s new Apple Intelligence system, which integrates generative AI throughout the iPhone 16 series. This new system enables Personal Intelligence, running multiple Apple generative models on-device, with privacy as a key consideration. Apple Intelligence introduces Private Cloud Compute, allowing users to leverage more advanced AI models privately.

Moreover, the new camera control system, set to launch later this year, will incorporate Visual Intelligence. This innovation supports precision with light press and full click functionality for refined control.

Siri also sees a significant upgrade, with richer language understanding and enhanced generative AI capabilities. The first wave of Apple Intelligence features will be available in select regions in English, US from next month.

Apple Watch Series 10

The Apple Watch Series 10 was another highlight of the event, with a refreshed design and improved display. This latest watch features a 30 per cent larger screen than previous models, with rounded corners and a wide-angle OLED display. The screen is also up to 40 per cent brighter when viewed at an angle.

Measuring 9.7mm thick, the Apple Watch Series 10 is 30 per cent thinner than its predecessor. The new finishes include polished Jet Black, Rose Gold, and Silver Aluminium casings. Notably, Apple has replaced stainless steel with Polished Titanium options, available in Natural, Gold, and Dark Slate Grey finishes.

Powered by the new S10 SIP (system-in-package) with a 4-core neural engine, the Series 10 introduces WatchOS 11, which brings Sleep Apnea detection – a feature also coming to the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is now available in a new Satin Black titanium finish.

AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 (ANC)

Apple introduced the AirPods 4 (fourth generation), powered by the H2 chip and featuring an open-ear design. These AirPods offer personalised spatial audio, USB-C charging case, and up to 30 hours of total battery life. A standout feature is the support for head nod gestures for Siri, enhancing hands-free control.

The new AirPods with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) boast upgraded microphones, Transparency Mode, and Adaptive Audio. They introduce Conversation Awareness, which lowers volume when the AirPods detect the user is speaking and automatically raises it when the conversation ends.

Apple’s premium AirPods Max now support Personalised Spatial Audio and come with a USB-C charging case for faster and more versatile charging.