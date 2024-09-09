OnePlus 13 set to launch in October, likely with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset

In an exciting development for tech enthusiasts, OnePlus has officially confirmed that its upcoming flagship device, the OnePlus 13, will be unveiled next month.

Louis Lee, President of OnePlus China, announced that the new smartphone will feature "the latest generation of flagship chips," referring to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, according to GSM Arena.

The timing of the OnePlus 13's release is particularly notable as it will follow closely on the heels of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4's debut, which is anticipated to occur in mid- to late October.

This marks a significant milestone for OnePlus, as it will be the first time the company has launched a flagship device so soon after Qualcomm's new chipset introduction.