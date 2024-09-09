OnePlus 13 set to launch in October, likely with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset

Business Standard
In an exciting development for tech enthusiasts, OnePlus has officially confirmed that its upcoming flagship device, the OnePlus 13, will be unveiled next month.
Louis Lee, President of OnePlus China, announced that the new smartphone will feature "the latest generation of flagship chips," referring to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, according to GSM Arena.
The timing of the OnePlus 13's release is particularly notable as it will follow closely on the heels of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4's debut, which is anticipated to occur in mid- to late October.
This marks a significant milestone for OnePlus, as it will be the first time the company has launched a flagship device so soon after Qualcomm's new chipset introduction.
 
According to GSM Arena, the OnePlus 13 is expected to deliver substantial performance upgrades, including improved gaming capabilities.
According to recent tests, the device has reportedly achieved 120 Hz while playing the popular game 'Genshin Impact', underscoring its advanced gaming performance enhancements.

The initial launch of the OnePlus 13 is anticipated to take place in China, aligning with the major shopping event Singles Day on November 11, also known as 11.11.
A broader global release is expected to follow in early 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

