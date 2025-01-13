Business Standard

JVC marks India comeback with Google TV-based QLED TV range: Details here

Called JVC AI Vision series, the range of QLED TVs is offered in seven display sizes - 32-inch, 40-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch - with prices starting at Rs 11,999

JVC AI Vision QLED TV series

Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

JVC (Japan Victor Company) has returned to the Indian market with a Made in India range of smart QLED televisions. The series is offered in seven display sizes – 32-inch, 40-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch – with prices starting at Rs 11,999. The televisions will be available on Amazon India from January 14 during its Republic Day Sale.
 
“We are thrilled to introduce JVC’s cutting-edge television range to Indian consumers. India is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world, and we believe our innovative, high-quality products will resonate with local consumers who seek immersive entertainment experiences at home. Based on the collaboration with our strategic partner Amazon, we are confident that our televisions will meet the needs of every viewer, whether they are enjoying their favourite TV shows, movies, or sports,” said Pallavi Singh, country representative, JVC TV India.
 
She added: “As we continue to innovate and cater to the evolving needs of the Indian market, our target is to achieve revenue of Rs 500 crore in the next three years with a focus on expanding our product portfolio and enhancing consumer engagement.”

JVC smart QLED TVs: Range and pricing
  • 32-inch (LT-32NQ3165C): Rs 11,999
  • 40-inch (LT-40NQ3165C): Rs 15,999
  • 43-inch (LT-43NQ7165C): Rs 23,999
  • 50-inch (LT-50NQ7165C): Rs 29,999
  • 55-inch (LT-55NQ7165C): Rs 35,999
  • 65-inch (LT-65NQ7165C): Rs 49,999
  • 75-inch (LT-75NQ7165C): Rs 89,999
JVC smart QLED TVs: Details
 
The JVC QLED TVs run on the Google TV platform. Called the AI Vision series, the range features display panels with up to 4K UHD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, supporting HDR10. Audio is powered by stereo speakers with up to 80W peak output in top-end models, supported by Dolby Atmos technology.
The televisions feature built-in Wi-Fi, voice control via Google Assistant, and access to popular streaming apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Zee5. Connectivity options include three HDMI ports with eARC support, two USB ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and Bluetooth 5.0.
 
The TVs are offered in configurations of up to 2GB RAM and 16GB storage.

