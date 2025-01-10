Business Standard

Friday, January 10, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / DailyObjects launches new Qi2-certified LOOP power banks: Price and details

DailyObjects launches new Qi2-certified LOOP power banks: Price and details

The Qi2 certification ensures compatibility with a range of devices such as iPhones from the iPhone 12 series onwards and select Android smartphones

DailyObjects LOOP power banks

DailyObjects LOOP power banks

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India-based accessory brand DailyObjects has launched the LOOP series of MagSafe-compatible power banks, claiming them to be the country's first Qi2-certified power banks. With capacities of up to 20,000mAh, the LOOP series supports 15W fast wireless charging. The Qi2 certification ensures compatibility with a range of smartphones and accessories that adhere to the Qi2 wireless charging standard.
 
DailyObjects LOOP power bank: Price and availability
 
DailyObjects LOOP power bank is available in the following variants:
  • 5000mAh: Rs 3,999
  • 10,000mAh: Rs 5,999
  • 20,000mAh: Rs 7,499
Colours: Black and Titanium
 
The company announced that the new LOOP power banks are currently available on the DailyObjects website and will be listed on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart in the coming weeks.
 

Also Read

OnePlus AIRVOOC 50W Wireless Charger

OnePlus 13 to feature Qi2 wireless charging akin to Apple's MagSafe: Report

Wireless charging (Image: Shutterstock)

Qi2 wireless charging debuts on Android with HMD Skyline launch: What is it

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 150 pts at 77,480; All sectors except IT drag around 1%

Gold, jewellery

Senco Gold shares decline 6% after posting Q3 update; check details here

Donald Trump, Trump

Steal a coke can, get arrested: This new US Bill targets illegal immigrants

 
DailyObjects LOOP power bank: Details
 
DailyObjects stated that the LOOP series power banks have undergone extensive lab testing to ensure safety, performance, and interoperability. Built on the Qi2 charging standard, these power banks provide consistent charging speeds with a magnetic-locking mechanism, supporting Qi2-compatible devices such as iPhones from the iPhone 12 series onwards and select Android smartphones. Additionally, the 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh variants include built-in Apple Watch wireless charging modules.
 
The LOOP power banks feature an aerospace-grade aluminium chassis with an engraved loop pattern for a distinctive look. They are also equipped with a retractable stand for added convenience.
 
What is Qi2
 
Qi2 is the latest open wireless charging standard developed by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), an organisation that collaborates with technology companies to establish standards for safety, efficiency, and interoperability in wireless power applications.
Based on Apple's MagSafe technology, the Qi2 standard incorporates a ring of magnetic coils to improve charger alignment, enabling faster and more efficient wireless charging. Qi2-certified devices support 15W fast charging when paired with compatible chargers, a significant upgrade from the 5W limit of the earlier Qi standard.
 
Qi2-compatible chargers also feature backward compatibility, allowing them to charge Qi-certified smartphones. Additionally, users of Qi-supported devices can purchase magnetic ring cases to enable magnetic attachments similar to those available for Qi2-certified devices.
 

More From This Section

POCO X7 Pro

POCO X7 series debuts Xiaomi HyperOS 2 in India: Check price, specs, more

OPPO Reno 13 Pro and Reno 13

OPPO Reno 13 series launched with MediaTek D 8350 chip: Check price, specs

Sennheiser SoundProtex earplugs

Sennheiser SoundProtex hearing protection earplugs launched: Price, details

Amazon Echo Spot

Amazon launches new Echo Spot with customisable compact display: Details

OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13 series brings more performance, improved camera, more: Details

Topics : Wireless charging Power bank Apple iPhones Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEStandard Glass Lining IPOGold-Silver Price TodayTop FD rates in January 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon