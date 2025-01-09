Business Standard

Sennheiser SoundProtex hearing protection earplugs launched: Price, details

Sennheiser said that the new SoundProtex earplugs protect users against hearing damage in loud environments while allowing them to hear the necessary sounds

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

The German audio brand Sennheiser has launched its SoundProtex hearing protection earplugs in India. The company said that the earplugs enable wearers to hear the best possible sound in loud environments such as concerts while protecting against hearing problems. Sennheiser also stated that the SoundProtex earplugs help in maintaining focus while working, studying, and meditating.
 
Sennheiser SoundProtex: Price and availability
 
Priced at Rs 1,990, Sennheiser SoundProtex hearing protection earplugs will be available in India from January 10 on Sennheiser's Webshop and e-commerce platform Amazon India.
 
Sennheiser SoundProtex: Details
 
Sennheiser said that the new high-fidelity SoundProtex earplugs have patented membrane filter technology that allows users to hear balanced and full-frequency sound without damaging their hearing. The company said that the earplugs preserve all the necessary sonic details while lowering potentially harmful volume levels by reducing the sound pressure that reaches the ear.
 
 
The earplugs have two-stage filters that include a tuned membrane and a sound-dampening mesh that reduces high and low frequencies in equal measure. This allows the user to hear speech, unlike traditional earplugs that mask other people's voices.
 
Unlike single-use earplugs, SoundProtex can be used multiple times as they can be cleaned with water. The company also said that the earplugs come with three sizes of ear tips for a personalised fit. Additionally, the ear tips are made of medical-grade TPE material which is said to be free of plasticisers and other substances that could irritate the sensitive skin in ears. It also comes with a compact pouch bag for portability.

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

