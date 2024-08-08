Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Copilot+ PC launched with Snapdragon X Elite arm chip

Chinese electronics maker Lenovo has launched its maiden Copilot Plus PC, the Yoga Slim 7x in India. Powered by the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite arm-architecture based chip, the laptop brings exclusive artificial intelligence features that Microsoft announced for its new Copilot Plus PC platform. The new platform leverages the integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) of the Qualcomm processors for processing artificial intelligence workloads.

Priced at Rs 1,50,990 onwards, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is now available for purchase on the company’s website, Lenovo Exclusive stores, select e-commerce websites and retail stores.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x: Details

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x laptop is powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon X Elite processor that comes with a dedicated NPU, capable of performing 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS). The laptop also features the company’s own Lenovo AI Core that is said to determine the user scenario and optimise battery and performance accordingly. Utilising the dedicated NPU, the Yoga Slim 7x also offers a suite of generative AI features such as text generation, text to image generation and media editing tools.

Lenovo said that the new AI PC comes in a thin and portable form factor measuring 12.9-inch at its thinnest point and tipping the scales at 1.28Kg.

The laptop sports a 14.5-inch PureSight OLED touch panel of 3K resolution. The display gets bright up to 1000nits and gets support for 100 per cent sRGB and P3 colour gamut. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x gets FHD IR webcam for video calls assisted by four Voice ID microphones. The laptop also features a built-in quad speaker system for audio output.

Customers can also choose to customise their laptop’s RAM and storage as per their requirement under the company’s ‘Custom to Order’ (CTO) option.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x: Specifications