Sonos launches Era 300 and Era 100 smart speakers in India: Details here

The Sonos Era 300 (Rs 54,999) and Sonos Era 100 (Rs 29,999) will be available from Oct 20, with pre-order available at Sonos online store from Oct 15

Sonos Era 300 and Era 100

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 3:18 PM IST
Sonos on Friday launched in India the Sonos Era 300 and Sonos Era 100 smart speakers. The US-based audio device maker described the Era 300 as a bold, revolutionary speaker built to deliver the best experience for out loud spatial audio with Dolby Atmos, while the Era 100 is said to be a refresh based on its Sonos One. The Sonos Era 300 (Rs 54,999) and Sonos Era 100 (Rs 29,999) will be available from Oct 20, with pre-order available at Sonos online store from Oct 15.
Sonos Era 300: Details
The Era 300 boasts six audio drivers powered by Dolby Atmos for free-flowing sound in all directions – left, right, forward and upward. The smart speaker has an hourglass design with attention on details to maximise dispersion of surround sound. It is the brand’s first speaker that delivers multi-channel surround sound when used as home theater rears – pair two speakers with Arc or Beam (Gen 2) to create a supercharged Dolby Atmos experience.
Sonos Era 100: Details
Slightly larger than its predecessor Sonos One, the Era 100 features new hardware and software, with next-gen acoustics and design for detailed stereo sound and deep bass. The smart speaker has two angled tweeters and a large mid-woofer. It is touted by the company as a smart speaker packed full of audio and tech enhancements, with modern design that makes it a chic accent piece. Like the Era 300, adding two Era 100 speakers as rears with your soundbar would allow you to create a surround sound system, or simply pair two together for room-filling stereo sound.
Both the Era 100 and Era 300 feature an intuitive new user interface, including a new capacitive volume slider for simple control that complements quick and private control of your music with Sonos Voice Control, the Sonos app, Apple AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth.

Topics : speakers Bluetooth audio devices

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 3:18 PM IST

